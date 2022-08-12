ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney

Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership

Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 found shot dead in Lincoln Square home

CHICAGO — Two people were found shot dead in a Lincoln Square home on Monday. Chicago police said a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were found around 3:30 p.m. inside a home on the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. Both were found fatally shot in the head. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the […]
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Construction on Obama Presidential Center in Chicago takes a collaborative effort

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drive by the site of the Obama Presidential Center and it's fair to say that it's not exactly looking presidential right now.Crews are almost a year into construction but not much can be seen from the street.That's because a lot of concrete work is happening underground first. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the construction gates for a unique tale of teamwork. "This is really an amazing job site," said Stephanie Hickman, walking with CBS 2 along the perimeter of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.Hickman, CEO of Trice Construction, never imagined...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?

I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need

There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 13, sustains multiple gunshot wounds in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the South Shore neighborhood around midday on Tuesday.The boy was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place outside of a Subway restaurant around 12:33 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and the right leg from an unknown offender, Chicago police said.The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.Area One detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Rose waits for no one

In our 14th episode of Evanston Rules, we talk with Rose Johnson. Listen as we learn about Rose’s journey from Tallahassee to Spelman College to Evanston with her family. Rose’s experiences an educator, school board member, parent and community activist have been a driving force for her truth while living in Evanston. Rose has been and continues to be involved making a difference. Come to understand.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

SoulCycle is shutting down 20 locations, including some Chicago area sites

CHICAGO (CBS)-- SoulCycle is shutting down a quarter of its locations, including some in the Chicago area. The company blames a population shift as more workers moved during the pandemic.The SoulCycle Southport and North Shore locations are among the local closures. CNN reports that SoulCycle will shutter around 20 of its 83 studios: six in the New York City area, five in California and others in Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. It will also close down in Toronto, which means a complete exit from Canada.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL

