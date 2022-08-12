Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney
Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
citybureau.org
Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership
Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
2 found shot dead in Lincoln Square home
CHICAGO — Two people were found shot dead in a Lincoln Square home on Monday. Chicago police said a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were found around 3:30 p.m. inside a home on the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. Both were found fatally shot in the head. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the […]
Eater
Inside a James Beard Winner’s Homage to Creole and Cajun Cooking on Chicago’s South Side
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
Construction on Obama Presidential Center in Chicago takes a collaborative effort
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drive by the site of the Obama Presidential Center and it's fair to say that it's not exactly looking presidential right now.Crews are almost a year into construction but not much can be seen from the street.That's because a lot of concrete work is happening underground first. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the construction gates for a unique tale of teamwork. "This is really an amazing job site," said Stephanie Hickman, walking with CBS 2 along the perimeter of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.Hickman, CEO of Trice Construction, never imagined...
Review: Detective solves murder of a legendary Chicago cop
“Long Gone,” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur) Four veteran Chicago police detectives are known as The Fantastic Four for their long history of spectacular gang busts, so when one of them, Leo Hammond, is shot dead in his bed with his own gun, it’s a big case. At the...
oakpark.com
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?
I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
Boy, 13, sustains multiple gunshot wounds in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the South Shore neighborhood around midday on Tuesday.The boy was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place outside of a Subway restaurant around 12:33 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and the right leg from an unknown offender, Chicago police said.The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.Area One detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
evanstonroundtable.com
Rose waits for no one
In our 14th episode of Evanston Rules, we talk with Rose Johnson. Listen as we learn about Rose’s journey from Tallahassee to Spelman College to Evanston with her family. Rose’s experiences an educator, school board member, parent and community activist have been a driving force for her truth while living in Evanston. Rose has been and continues to be involved making a difference. Come to understand.
SoulCycle is shutting down 20 locations, including some Chicago area sites
CHICAGO (CBS)-- SoulCycle is shutting down a quarter of its locations, including some in the Chicago area. The company blames a population shift as more workers moved during the pandemic.The SoulCycle Southport and North Shore locations are among the local closures. CNN reports that SoulCycle will shutter around 20 of its 83 studios: six in the New York City area, five in California and others in Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. It will also close down in Toronto, which means a complete exit from Canada.
Bud Billiken Parade draws thousands to South King Drive in Bronzeville
Thousands turned out for the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Honorary Grand Marshal Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd of the Illinois National Guard said it’s exciting to participate in the parade.
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash
This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
