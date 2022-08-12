ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ignorant Yellowstone Visitors Stand Only A Few Feet Away From Bison Brawl

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
And the list of bozo Yellowstone National Park tourists continues to grow at an alarming rate.

I think I’m starting to believe that Yellowstone National Park puts something in their water that makes tourists completely lose their sanity.

I mean, how else can you explain the three people who got gored by bison at the park in the span of one week, because they didn’t heed the park’s warnings about staying at least 25 yards away from the wildlife?

The dude who practically tried to run up on and pet a bighorn sheep in the parking lot of Glacier National Park, and nearly got sent to the afterlife?

A National Park isn’t a petting zoo… at the end of the day these are wild animals that will come at you in a heartbeat if they feel threatened, and not lose any sleep over it.

And here’s our latest example, and this might be the worst one yet.

Viral footage shows two bison that were brawling it out in the middle of the road somewhere in Yellowstone National Park recently, with the videographer standing a safe distance away.

We’re talking about 2,000 pound behemoth’s cracking each other’s skulls with incredible raw power.

However, in the video, you can see two people parked directly beside the fight, and are literally only a few feet away from the bison, trying to capture a Kodak moment. It’s like they’re trying to get in the ring with two cage fighters.

Seriously, these people almost could’ve reached out and touched one of the bison at one point in the video.

People encourage them to get off the road, and you can hear the person filming finally yell:

“They will kill you!”

Well said…

But the couple doesn’t seem to mind one bit. Grandma and grandpa out livin’ on the edge over here…

Charging Bison Lifts Another Bison Off The Ground At Yellowstone

Holy…

Time and time again we see tourist walking right up to a full-grown bison and all we can do is cringe and wait to see what happens.

Videos continue to pop up of people paying the price of getting close to these beasts whether it’s a biker getting their pants ripped off, a tourist near getting run over or someone’s car actually getting run over by a bison.

There just doesn’t seem to be an end to the madness…

But those loses are our rewards in the form of cheap entertainment and I’m not complaining.

However, a video like this shows just why we stay the hell away from any Bison, regardless of the size or situation. You’re a tourist, not an expert or even a good photographer. It is better to be safe than sorry.

The video is a short one the point is made clear in that time.

A typical day at Yellowstone National Park with a whole herd of bison blocking the road. This fella is smart and stayed in the comfort of his vehicle and videotaped it from afar.

Amongst the group of bison, two of them seem to be havin’ er out. One of them takes off running as the other says ‘oh shit’ and takes a few steps back. Too late…

The charging bison puts its head down and literally makes another mature bison fly.

Please don’t get close to one, it will fold you right in two.

Check it out.

Brown Bears Battle Over Whale Carcass Off Coast Of Alaska

I just got back from the lovely state of Montana, and while I didn’t run into any bears while I was there (probably a good thing), you get a first hand account of the vast, incredible, and humbling beauty this country has to offer.

And while Montana is amazing it gets no more vast, incredible and humbling than Alaska.

In this incredible footage at the Katmai Coast of Southern Alaska, we get to watch as two coastal brown bears engage in a vicious fight over a beached whale carcass.

A whale carcass beached on the Alaskan coast prompted several dramatic fights between scavenging bears over the newfound bounty.

The scene was caught on camera at the Katmai coast in southern Alaska, in August 2015, as a massive male attacked a smaller female with a cub at the carcass, briefly gaining the upper hand until a different male attacks, saving the female.

And we have a front row seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlpIY_0hEsC1Qc00

Woman Trips Running From Charging Bison And Narrowly Misses Getting Ran Over

It’s open season on idiots at Yellowstone these days.

We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON. It should go without saying, but don’t try and put a bison people…

Anyways… now we have another lady who barely escaped, in fact… tripping over her own feet might’ve saved her life.

A unnamed woman was recently touring Yellowstone National Park and found herself running for her life when she got too close to a charging bison. She tripped, fell flat on her face, and then played dead. The charging bison pumped the brakes right before running her clean over.

According to KBZK, the woman was a “Montana local” and knew that she should “play dead,” but I have to ask… if you know to “play dead” when a bison tries to smash you like a bug, then how come you don’t know to stay the hell away from them?

Like, ya know?

I mean, here’s the bison warning from Yellowstone right now…

Basically, keep your distance from moose, stay WAY the hell away from bears, and Bison? Don’t even think about it…

And yet somehow, we have a new story every day with some bozo wandering right up to the herd to get a pic for the ‘Gram.

Shop the Riff Outdoors Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop.

