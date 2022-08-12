ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson used rude words when I told him to quit, says Scottish Tory leader

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTbAT_0hEsBywf00

Boris Johnson used “rude” words when Douglas Ross called for his resignation, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.

Mr Ross was among the first senior Tories to tell the Prime Minister to go earlier this year over partygate, before he rescinded his calls citing the need for stability at the top of Government when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale , Mr Ross recalled Mr Johnson’s reaction when he told him to quit immediately after a session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEfdP_0hEsBywf00

“Because I was one of the first senior figures to tell the Prime Minister to resign, he was not particularly pleased with that,” Mr Ross said.

“He was angry, one of his MPs was saying they no longer had confidence in him, I think it would be a difficult conversation to have for any party leader to have your MPs telling you that, particularly when you’re the Prime Minister – that ratchets it up a notch.”

When asked if Mr Johnson had used “Latin words” – a euphemism for swearing – Mr Ross said: “They were rude, they weren’t necessarily Latin.”

Within hours of his stance becoming public, then leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg repeatedly described Mr Ross as a “lightweight” in the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrxuS_0hEsBywf00

Mr Ross said: “This is clearly a line, they wanted to dampen down any potential dissent.

“When Jacob Rees-Mogg made those comments, I said ‘well, you’re entitled to that view’ – I disagree with it, I’ve never said anything about Jacob Rees-Mogg, I don’t think we’ve actually ever spoken before in the five years that I’ve been in the House of Commons.

“For someone who prides himself on being very courteous to colleagues, it was a surprise.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’

Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet

Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Iain Dale
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss caught on hot mic apologising for attacking media during Tory leadership hustings

When Liz Truss was asked at a Conservative hustings event in the so-called “Red Wall” of northern England who she thought was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, the crowd answered for her.“The media,” several audience members in 2019 Tory swing seat Darlington shouted, echoing an accusation popular with supporters of the outgoing prime minister that news coverage of his law-breaking behaviour during the pandemic unfairly led to his resignation.Smiling at the crowd’s response, Ms Truss turned to the host of the event, Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn, and said: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”The...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit: Bringing down Boris Johnson was ‘triumph’ for Remainers, says Rees-Mogg

Boris Johnson’s political demise can be traced back to his key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.The Brexit opportunities minister, a Johnson loyalist who has backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, suggested Remainers seeking revenge had helped to bring him down.“I think part of the reason has to be Brexit,” he told GB News on Mr Johnson’s downfall. “There’s a lot of people who resent the fact we left the European Union. And therefore to bring down the standard-bearer of Brexit was a triumph for them.”He added: “And you had people like Lord Heseltine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson only PM I’ve worked with who has disgraced the office – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.Speaking at a panel event at the Edinburgh Fringe on Saturday afternoon, hosted by broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, Ms Sturgeon called the Prime Minister a “disgrace”.Ms Sturgeon said the idea that parties were taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic “blew her mind.”“The idea that this could have happened while the rest of country was going through the horrors of it really blows my mind,” she told audience members.“Parties themselves are bad enough, but it was the lying, frankly, and the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Welcome back, Boris: Outgoing PM makes surprise post-honeymoon appearance at crunch meeting with energy bosses in No10 - just days after Downing Street said he wouldn't intervene in cost-of-living crisis

Boris Johnson today made a surprise appearance at a crunch meeting with energy bosses in Number 10 - just days after Downing Street said he would not intervene in the cost-of-living crisis. The outgoing Prime Minister joined Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as they grilled gas and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Scottish Government#Latin#Russia#Uk
The Independent

Boris Johnson spotted in Greece on second holiday in two weeks amid cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has been spotted in Greece enjoying his second summer holiday in two weeks despite the deepening cost of living crisis.The prime minister has been accused of leading a “zombie” government and failing to provide reassurance to families anxious about soaring energy bills expected to hit almost £3,600 this October.Labour accused Johnson of treating his final weeks in office as “one big party” after he was filmed shopping for groceries in a supermarket in Greece.Greek news websites reported that Johnson and his wife Carrie were in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens, and only a few hours away...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Truss, Johnson, Starmer – they’re all symptoms of our post-truth politics

We live in a post-truth world. We’re now in the age of false equivalence, of bad faith arguments, of vested interests shaping discourse to keep it smoothly nuance-free, like a hardboiled egg, and within increasingly right-wing parameters. Objective facts don’t matter – do they even exist?It’s a world moulded by political actors like Trump, but also by the Johnsonian bluster and wind of our still current, but almost former, prime minister. Its torch has been eagerly snatched up by his “tribute act”, the leadership contender and “war on woke” candidate Liz Truss.According to an investigation by Sky News, 80...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘What?’: Boris Johnson dodges question about answering Rishi Sunak’s calls

Boris Johnson appeared to dodge a question about “answering Rishi Sunak’s calls” during an interview on Friday (12 August).The outgoing prime minister claimed the query “does not change the price of fish” - suggesting it was irrelevant as he spoke on the UK’s energy crisis.Mr Sunak claimed last night that Mr Johnson has not returned his calls since he resigned from government.“I think that’s one of those Westminster questions that doesn’t change the price of fish,” the PM said, when asked if he’ll start answering calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Watch Scottish man’s blunt response to question on Liz Truss

A Scottish man had a rather blunt reaction when the topic of Liz Truss came up in an interview on Good Morning Britain.An ITV journalist visited Paisley, where Liz Truss went to school, ahead of a hustings event in Perth on Tuesday, 16 August.When the journalist approached one man for a comment on the Tory leadership candidate, he had a pretty frank answer.“She went to that school there...Don’t vote for her,” he said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Rishi Sunak warnsBrandon Lewis says Truss will call emergency budget ‘as soon as possible’ if elected'We need to do things differently': Truss outlines plan to beat Labour and Lib Dems
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘continuing to work’ while on second holiday in two weeks, senior Tory claims

A senior Conservative MP has defended Boris Johnson's work ethic and claimed he is "continuing to work" while away on his second holiday in two weeks.The prime minister, who has less than a month left in office, has now reportedly jetted off to Greece for a week – shortly after returning from an earlier trip.The holidays are taking place despite surging inflation and the threat of a looming recession.But speaking on Monday former Cabinet minister and ex party chairman Brandon Lewis defended Mr Johnson, rejecting any suggestion that he had "thrown in the towel"."Even when you are not in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign

Thousands of survivors of the infected blood scandal will be given compensation payments of £100,000, the Government has announced, but campaigners have said the majority of those affected have been ignored.Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted the money to be paid to victims and their surviving partners, labelling it the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.Campaigners said the announcement fails to recognise most family members affected by the scandal, who will miss out on this raft of interim payments.The fiasco resulted in an estimated 2,400 deaths of patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Last man living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move despite council’s £35,000 offer

A retired bank worker is the last person living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ which is due to be razed to the ground - but he’s refusing to move.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the sole occupant in a block of 128 flats, after the last of around 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes on Stanhope Place are all scheduled for demolition.But Nick refuses to leave - despite the council’s attempts to buy him out.Nick says council officials have offered him £35,000 plus two years’ rent somewhere else if he moves.They want to flatten Stanhope...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

794K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy