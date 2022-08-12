ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor Benn and Chris Eubank out to settle ‘family business’ in showdown

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Conor Benn believes he and Chris Eubank Jr will “settle the family business” when they clash in a catchweight fight at London’s O2 Arena.

The two boxers will go head-to-head nearly 30 years after their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn , fought for a second time in the WBC super-middleweight world title fight at Old Trafford.

Eubank Sr won the first bout with a stoppage in the ninth round, but their second fight resulted in a draw and now their sons will rekindle the rivalry in October.

Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is ranked in the top five of the world welterweight rankings with all of the recognised governing bodies, and believes the Eubank Jr clash is a fight that has been “brewing” for many years.

“It’s a fight that made sense for now,” the 25-year-old said. “The world title is still the goal but this is once in a lifetime, this is a fantasy fight for the British public.

“Forget about how far apart we were when I first turned pro, the names were still mentioned to me.

“Eubank was still mentioned to me before I’d even had my debut fight, so it’s just been brewing and the stars have aligned for October 8.

“As Chris said, we’re both on the same road so you’ve got to respect that and I respect all fighters. But when we get in there we do settle the family business, I’m taking care of the family business.

“Their last fight was a draw and it’s about time someone set the score straight.”

Former two-time IBO super-middleweight champion Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), who secured a points win against Liam Williams in his previous fight in Cardiff, admitted he took the fight as he believes it is an event that “can never be replicated”.

He said: “This is a fight that nothing like this has ever happened before, in the history of the sport.

“Two legends who went into a ring 30 years ago and inspired a nation, became superstars and etched their names into not just boxing history, but British history. They did that.

“Seventeen million people watching these guys fight twice and now 30 years later their sons, who have both made themselves in the sport of boxing, are going to get in the ring and then the Eubank-Benn name is going to go to war for a third time.

“Something like this has never happened and I don’t think it ever will happen again, ever. That is why I took this fight.

“That was the main reason I wanted to be a part of this because I wanted to be involved in something that has never been done before and can never be replicated. It’s exciting, it’s very exciting.

“This is a fight where both our family names are on the line.

“We both have to uphold those names to the best of our ability, we both have to do that, that’s where it makes it personal.”

The Independent

The Independent

