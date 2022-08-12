ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

WYDOT to conduct striping in town square this week, and next

JACKSON, Wyo. —As of last night the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has begun performing pavement striping and signing maintenance . Crews will be working near the intersection of Broadway Ave. and Cache St. near town square and the “Y” intersection of Wyo. 22 and U.S. 26/89/191, as well as the five-way intersection of West Pearl Ave. and Flat Creek Dr.
New fly fishing program for youth anglers

JACKSON, Wyo. — The International Game Fish Association (IGFA), along with Pure Fishing, has announced a new fly-fishing program for youth anglers that has launched this summer. Spearheaded by IGFA Trustee Andy Mill, this new program will help young anglers in various locations across the United States learn the...
Lost dog: Four month old Hondo last seen at Buffalo Valley Cafe

MORAN, Wyo. — Keep an eye out for a missing puppy, Hondo!. Hondo is about 15lbs, and four months old and lives at 16885 Buffalo Valley Road. He was last seen at the Buffalo Valley Cafe/ Heart Six Ranch in Moran. He was not wearing his collar, but knows...
What to know for the Aug. 16 primary election

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s almost time to vote, Teton County! Tomorrow Aug. 16, is primary election day. The primary election results will determine which candidates from each party advance to the general election on Nov. 8. Effective July 2021, Wyoming residents are now required to bring their ID...
Town: Watch out for utility bill email scam

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson is warning residents of a new email scam. Residents should keep an eye out for suspicious emails regarding utility billing. The town says that these are spam, phishing emails attempting to get community members to share personal information. If you receive one...
Executive Director

Teton Adaptive Sports (TAS, dba Teton Adaptive) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote, support, and develop outdoor sports and recreation opportunities for people with disabilities living in and visiting the Greater Teton Area (Jackson Hole, Wyoming). TAS seeks a highly-qualified, thoughtful, enthusiastic leader who demonstrates an innovative...
