ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash, rep says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UVtV_0hEs6g9j00

( NewsNation ) —  Actor Anne Heche “is not expected to survive” after a fiery car crash last week left her in a coma, a representative for the family said in a statement released Thursday.

Heche’s car crashed Aug. 5 into a home located on the west side of Los Angeles. The vehicle erupted into flames and firefighters pulled Heche, who was alone, from the car.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, around 60 firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Following the accident, Heche was hospitalized for critical injuries and slipped into a coma. She suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” a spokesperson said. She required mechanical ventilation and had severe burns.

Heche, 53, is being kept on life support to determine if any of her organs can be donated, according to the spokesperson.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love,” the statement read. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

TMZ: Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after her vehicle crashes into LA home

Images obtained by TMZ appear to show Heche’s car crashing into a garage and speeding down residential streets. Another image shows what appears to be a liquor bottle in the vehicle.

Minutes before the crash, salon owner Richard Glass told NewsNation that Heche bought a red wig from him. He described Heche as “coherent and polite” and said nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Heche was involved in the crash roughly 21 minutes later.

During her acting career, Heche appeared in movies with stars including Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco.”

The Ohio native first came on the Hollywood scene when she appeared in the NBC soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991.

More recently, Heche acted on Broadway and in smaller films and TV shows, such as “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise.” In 2020, she competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Heche was previously married to cameraman Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. They had a son together. She also has a son with actor James Tupper, her co-star in “Men In Trees.”

Heche openly spoke about experiencing an abusive childhood and struggling with her mental health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
WWLP

‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

Coal country is still reeling from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to back a sweeping climate and energy package that will accelerate the nation’s transition away from coal.   In the Mountain State, the once-burgeoning coal industry says it feels betrayed, displaced coal workers are celebrating the bill’s black lung benefits and Republicans seeking Manchin’s seat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mental Health#Images#Tmz
WWLP

Why Trump’s effort to oust Murkowski could hit hurdles

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will face off against Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate on Tuesday, a long-awaited showdown that comes more than a year after she voted to convict the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.   The primary comes as Trump racks up wins across the country in his quest […]
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWLP

USPS to raise prices during the holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ho ho, no! Christmas might be months away, but you may want to consider sending your gifts even earlier this year. The United States Postal Service this week filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission to raise its prices during the holiday season. The temporary price hike would start in […]
INDUSTRY
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy