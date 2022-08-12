ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New DOT rule could make air travel less hellish: How it could help you

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFvGS_0hEs66ew00

(NEXSTAR) – The Department of Transportation has proposed a new package of rules that would make it easier for Americans to get their money back when things go wrong in air travel.

DOT says it has received “a flood” of complaints from travelers who have had their plans disrupted by COVID-19 and pandemic-related fallout, and lost money due to non-refundable ticket purchases.

The new rule would give people the right to a cash refund – not a voucher – “if airlines cancel or significantly change their flights.”

“Significant changes” is defined by the DOT as:

  • Anything that affects departure or arrival times by three hours (or more) on domestic flights and six hours (or more) on international flights
  • A change to which airport your flight departs from or arrives at
  • A change to the number of connections in your itinerary
  • If your aircraft type changes and “it causes a significant downgrade in the air travel experience or amenities available onboard the flight”
Travelers are getting a break on flight prices – but will they keep going down?

Under the new rule, you’ll also be eligible for a voucher if you cancel your flight for pandemic-related reasons. Those reasons can include:

  • New government travel restrictions
  • Closed borders
  • Situations in which passengers are advised not to travel for their health or the health of others

These vouchers should not have an expiration date, the DOT says.

“When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably, and affordably,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the DOT announcement . “This new proposed rule would protect the rights of travelers and help ensure they get the timely refunds they deserve from the airlines.”

The rule, proposed on August 3, is open for public comment for 90 days. After the public comment period ends, the proposal may be modified before the final rule is adopted and take effect.

Lawmakers also introduced a bill Monday that would codify the proposed DOT rule. The Cash Refunds for Flight Cancellations Act goes even further than the DOT proposal by giving travelers the option to get a cash refund as long as they cancel their flight 48 hours before departure, the Hill reported .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WWLP

‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

Coal country is still reeling from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to back a sweeping climate and energy package that will accelerate the nation’s transition away from coal.   In the Mountain State, the once-burgeoning coal industry says it feels betrayed, displaced coal workers are celebrating the bill’s black lung benefits and Republicans seeking Manchin’s seat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Linus Travel#The Dot#Vouchers#Americans#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
WWLP

Why Trump’s effort to oust Murkowski could hit hurdles

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will face off against Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate on Tuesday, a long-awaited showdown that comes more than a year after she voted to convict the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.   The primary comes as Trump racks up wins across the country in his quest […]
ALASKA STATE
WWLP

USPS to raise prices during the holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ho ho, no! Christmas might be months away, but you may want to consider sending your gifts even earlier this year. The United States Postal Service this week filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission to raise its prices during the holiday season. The temporary price hike would start in […]
INDUSTRY
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy