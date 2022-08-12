ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

ffxnow.com

Capital One Hall revives ‘Broadway in Tysons’ for new season

By this time next year, Anastasia, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan will all have graced the stage at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road). As its inaugural season draws to a close, the Tysons performing arts venue is starting to fill in the schedule for year two. Among the highlights will be the return of its musical theater-focused “Broadway in Tysons” series, which kicked off last October.
TYSONS, VA
Daily Voice

Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA

A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area. The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com. Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors...
mymcmedia.org

Fun at the Fair: Popular Annual Event Runs Through Saturday

The 73rd annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair opened Friday. “It’s nice to go out, especially since the pandemic has been quite awful,” said Rockville resident Arbri Dinaj. “I just finished school — my sister [and I] both graduated — so before I start work, I want to have...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair

Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair’s opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Lawyer from Ashburn has ‘kick axe’ side gig

Suzie Bassett is a lawyer by day, but when she needs to unwind she reaches for her axes. “The joke is that axe throwing is cheaper than therapy because it is pretty therapeutic,” said Bassett, as she lounged in a chair at Axes and Os in Sterling, Virginia. She...
ASHBURN, VA
Matthew Koehler

Universoul Circus Is Back in the DMV for Its 29th Season

Death defying dirt bike stunts wow the crowdMatthew Koehler. I walked into a packed house at the Big Tent down at National Harbor to loud, boisterous music while several camels pranced around the ring, then a mini pony. The soundtrack for the night was a mixture of hip hop, jazz, soul, and gospel. Over the course of the night, I saw everything from intense feats of strength and balance, to comedy (be wary of the whistling comedian!), to an allegedly never-done-before triple flip on a human-held balance beam, to death defying stunts that had me asking, "Really though, what if they do fall?" (There were no nets but no one fell.)
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

