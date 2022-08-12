Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
When both your parents are DC Area news anchors. (Janette Reyes and Robert Burton)
Cute, but makes me wonder why all the TV anchors have the same voice. LoL, both parents have broadcasting school diction & delivery; what is it gonna be like when that baby learns to talk?
WJLA
Arlington couple travels across country to capture stunning photos of life during pandemic
WASHINGTON (7News) — More than one year ago, 7News introduced you to an Arlington couple who set out to travel and document all 50 states through photography and art. That was until the pandemic put a stop to their plans. Now, they've finally completed the project and have opened...
ffxnow.com
Capital One Hall revives ‘Broadway in Tysons’ for new season
By this time next year, Anastasia, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan will all have graced the stage at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road). As its inaugural season draws to a close, the Tysons performing arts venue is starting to fill in the schedule for year two. Among the highlights will be the return of its musical theater-focused “Broadway in Tysons” series, which kicked off last October.
Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA
A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area. The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com. Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Nationals honor life of 17-year-old Ceph Christie after teen found dead in Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — Before Saturday night's game, the Washington Nationals honored the life and memory of local youth baseball star, Ceph Christie. The 17-year-old was pulled from the Potomac River in northwest D.C. on Aug. 5 after witnesses reported seeing him trying to swim to a loose skiff. "Prior...
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
WJLA
Rapper No Savage to appear in court on Tysons Corner Center shooting charges
TYSONS, Va. (7News) — Noah Settles, a D.C. rapper known as No Savage, is scheduled to appear in Fairfax County Circuit Court Monday afternoon on charges related to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center in June. Settles, 22, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a...
mymcmedia.org
Fun at the Fair: Popular Annual Event Runs Through Saturday
The 73rd annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair opened Friday. “It’s nice to go out, especially since the pandemic has been quite awful,” said Rockville resident Arbri Dinaj. “I just finished school — my sister [and I] both graduated — so before I start work, I want to have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair
Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair’s opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
ffxnow.com
Expanded W&OD Trail, Occoquan adventure center and more planned for Fairfax County
Within the next decade, Fairfax County could see pedestrians and bicyclists split up along its stretch of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, among other potential changes at its regional parks. In a new, five-year strategic plan released last Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks)...
WJLA
DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
bethesdamagazine.com
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Lawyer from Ashburn has ‘kick axe’ side gig
Suzie Bassett is a lawyer by day, but when she needs to unwind she reaches for her axes. “The joke is that axe throwing is cheaper than therapy because it is pretty therapeutic,” said Bassett, as she lounged in a chair at Axes and Os in Sterling, Virginia. She...
fox5dc.com
Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire
ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives. The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub...
WJLA
Arrest made in June shooting death of landscaper Jason Ford in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD said Monday it has made an arrest in the June 25 murder of landscaper Jason Ford in Northeast Washington. 19-year-old Nelson Davis, of Southeast, D.C, is charged with second-degree murder while armed. Officers responded at 4:47 p.m. to the 1700 block of West Virginia...
Universoul Circus Is Back in the DMV for Its 29th Season
Death defying dirt bike stunts wow the crowdMatthew Koehler. I walked into a packed house at the Big Tent down at National Harbor to loud, boisterous music while several camels pranced around the ring, then a mini pony. The soundtrack for the night was a mixture of hip hop, jazz, soul, and gospel. Over the course of the night, I saw everything from intense feats of strength and balance, to comedy (be wary of the whistling comedian!), to an allegedly never-done-before triple flip on a human-held balance beam, to death defying stunts that had me asking, "Really though, what if they do fall?" (There were no nets but no one fell.)
travelnoire.com
Job Alert: Hilton Hotels' Headquarters To Create 350 Jobs In Virginia Over The Next Five Years
If you’re located in or near Fairfax County, Virginia, we have a job alert for you. Leading hospitality Hilton Hotels will upgrade its headquarters in Fairfax Country, including a plan to create 350 new jobs within the next 5 years. Northern Virginia’s impact on Hilton. Chris Nassetta, President...
ffxnow.com
Pizza restaurant brings new ‘scratch kitchen’ to Herndon’s Aslin Beer Co.
IZZI — a restaurant that offers coffee, baked goods and pizza — is an extension of Aslin in the Town of Herndon. It’s officially a rebrand of the concept that first launched in Alexandria. “All of the spots around town are chain, or are missing the thing...
NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
Comments / 1