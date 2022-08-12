Read full article on original website
Related
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Attorney General James Fights to Protect Access to Reproductive Health Care and Emergency Abortion Care
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her fight to protect nationwide reproductive health care access and limit the effect of dangerous abortion bans. Co-leading a multistate coalition with California, Attorney General James filed two amicus briefs in U.S. District Courts in Idaho and Texas arguing that near total bans on abortion conflict with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), which has consistently been interpreted to require healthcare providers to administer immediate emergency medical services to patients, including abortion care when required. In the briefs, the coalition of 21 attorneys generalexplains that abortion care has always been considered emergency care under EMTALA and failing to provide emergency abortion care harms pregnant patients and imposes pressures on the healthcare systems of neighboring states.
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Excellus BCBS Announces Health Equity Award Funding
Recognizing structural racism as a driving force of health inequities, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield invites nonprofit organizations to apply for their Health Equity Awards. The awards help fund health and wellness programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities in upstate New York. The application period opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 15th and closes at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, September 15th.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for August
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for August. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total. NOTE: Updates to the CDC’s cumulative death data files are being delayed, as the CDC...
Comments / 0