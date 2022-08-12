NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her fight to protect nationwide reproductive health care access and limit the effect of dangerous abortion bans. Co-leading a multistate coalition with California, Attorney General James filed two amicus briefs in U.S. District Courts in Idaho and Texas arguing that near total bans on abortion conflict with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), which has consistently been interpreted to require healthcare providers to administer immediate emergency medical services to patients, including abortion care when required. In the briefs, the coalition of 21 attorneys generalexplains that abortion care has always been considered emergency care under EMTALA and failing to provide emergency abortion care harms pregnant patients and imposes pressures on the healthcare systems of neighboring states.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO