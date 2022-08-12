ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
Stillwater, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Stillwater, OK
KTUL

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kait 8

Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Police arrested a mother after they say she left her two 2-year-old daughters in the back seat of a hot car while she was grocery shopping at Walmart. The incident occurred Sunday at a Walmart Supercenter in Oklahoma City. At 2:22 p.m., the mom walked into the store alone. Forty minutes later, she walked out to find her car surrounded by police officers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man on domestic abuse probation accused of possessing gun

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for domestic violence by strangulation has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun on July 22 and waving a pistol at two females at a house on E. Cherry Street where he was living on July 21.
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting

WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
WARR ACRES, OK

