Related
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family, friends gathered for a balloon release for man shot to death in north Tulsa last week
TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends gathered near 46th N and MLK Jr. Blvd for a balloon release in honor of Farron Cooper. Cooper was shot to death by Quentin Caldwell last Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to police. Court records indicate that Cooper was at the mother of his...
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting Near Johnson Park
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening. The call came out just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of S. Owasso Ave. News On 6 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police released the identity of a man shot and killed Friday afternoon. Authorities were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim -- identified as 28-year-old Jerry Dozier -- dead inside the residence.
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
KTUL
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
Kait 8
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Police arrested a mother after they say she left her two 2-year-old daughters in the back seat of a hot car while she was grocery shopping at Walmart. The incident occurred Sunday at a Walmart Supercenter in Oklahoma City. At 2:22 p.m., the mom walked into the store alone. Forty minutes later, she walked out to find her car surrounded by police officers.
KOCO
One dead, two injured after pursuit leads to crash on I-35 in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A person died and two others were injured after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 late Monday night in Cleveland County. Authorities said the chase started on I-35 in south Oklahoma City after the driver stole a pickup truck. Once the pursuit reached south of Oklahoma City and went into Norman, things turned dangerous.
news9.com
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
1600kush.com
Cushing man on domestic abuse probation accused of possessing gun
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for domestic violence by strangulation has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun on July 22 and waving a pistol at two females at a house on E. Cherry Street where he was living on July 21.
KOCO
Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
