Nebraska City council hears Veterans Building CDBG report
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials say grant money awarded for renovating a historic structure in the community is well spent. At its regular meeting Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council held a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant money for renovation of the venerable Veterans Memorial Building. In addition to the $425,000 in CDBG money awarded by the state two years ago, the city allocated $120,000 in matching funds. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the money addressed the building's handicap accessible issues.
Hamburg board reviews expansion project changes
(Hamburg) -- With less than a month to go before a special referendum, Hamburg school officials note some changes in the district's proposed expansion and renovation project to Marne Simons Elementary School. Architect Jerry Purdy reviewed those changes at Monday night's Hamburg School Board meeting. Hamburg Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells...
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
Montgomery County names new safety coordinator
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has a new safety coordinator. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Morgan Lewellen, who currently works as a 911 dispatcher in Montgomery County's Communication Center. Supervisors Mike Olson and Charla Schmid recommended Lewellen's selection. Olson says they interviewed three good candidates for the part-time position Monday.
Sorensen named Red Oak city attorney, Stamets to retire
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have selected their successor for city attorney. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously appointed Brianna Sorensen as the new city attorney, effective October 1. Sorensen replaces long-time city attorney Tom Stamets with Stamets and Wearin, who submitted his retirement letter to the council. Sorensen currently has a law practice out of Shenandoah and has assisted several area cities in municipal law along with previous nuisance abatement work with the city of Red Oak. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright recommended Sorensen for the position due to her previous experiences with the city and says the hope is to set up a meeting with Stamets and Sorensen before the official transfer of the role.
Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
Page County board approves opioid abatement fund
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have designated a new fund for dollars associated with opioid settlements with several drug distributors. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution designating the "local government opioid abatement fund." The allocation comes after several states reached a nearly $26 billion settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen -- three major pharmaceutical distributors -- and Johnson & Johnson. The designation of a separate fund was at the guidance of the Iowa State Association of Counties. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says it allows the county to better track the funds.
Essex native named Kansas EMS administrator of the year
(Mulvane, KS) -- A KMAland native is this year's recipient of a major honor for emergency medical professionals in Kansas. Troy Armstrong was named the 2022 Kansas EMS Association’s Administrator of the Year. Armstrong received the award Saturday at the KEMSA Conference and Expo in Mulvane. Currently serving as EMS director in Anderson County, Kansas, Armstrong says he was nominated for the award in June, but was unsure of his chances against other professionals--some of whom came from larger areas.
James Novak, Sr, 81, Fort Calhoun, NE
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:30 a.m. (1 1/2 hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital or American Cancer Society. Funeral Home:Loess Hills...
Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday
Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
Montgomery County wreck leads to OWI charges
(Red Oak) -- A Carbon man faces charges following an accident in Montgomery County late Sunday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Joseph Anthony Gebbie of Carbon was arrested for OWI 1st offense following an investigation into a one-vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Vine Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.
Sheriff implementing Labor Day 'step wave'
SIDNEY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the Labor Day “Step Wave” Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. The “Step Wave” is focused on impaired drivers. A sheriff’s office press release says there have been four motor vehicle deaths in Fremont County so far this year, including three that were caused by impaired drivers.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
Update: Law enforcement action on I-680 near Blondo Street
Traffic is backed up on I-680 due to a law enforcement action at Blondo Street. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed.
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Arvis McKeane, 95, of Anoka, MN, formerly from Anita, IA
Visitation Location:Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Westboro woman injured in Atchison County crash
(Westboro) -- A Westboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Atchison County Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 Cadillac Deville driven by 43-year-old Angela Orozco was westbound on Route C west of Q Avenue when the vehicle began travelling off the south side of the roadway. Authorities say Orozco then overcorrected, returned to the roadway, and ultimately travelled of the north side of the road. The Patrol says the vehicle then struck an embankment and came to rest facing southeast.
COVID still detected in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- Contrary to popular belief, COVID-19 is still an issue in the country--Montgomery County included. That's the message from Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning. Beeson's latest report indicates the county's total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is at 2,373. Beeson also noted a recent uptick in cases.
Clarinda to host mini cheerleading camp in September
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda is hosting a mini cheerleading camp for kindergarten through sixth graders next month. The camp aims to give young girls in the Clarinda community a chance to learn a cheerleading routine and perform it in front of a crowd. “We’re gonna just go right in to learning...
