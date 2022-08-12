(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have selected their successor for city attorney. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously appointed Brianna Sorensen as the new city attorney, effective October 1. Sorensen replaces long-time city attorney Tom Stamets with Stamets and Wearin, who submitted his retirement letter to the council. Sorensen currently has a law practice out of Shenandoah and has assisted several area cities in municipal law along with previous nuisance abatement work with the city of Red Oak. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright recommended Sorensen for the position due to her previous experiences with the city and says the hope is to set up a meeting with Stamets and Sorensen before the official transfer of the role.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO