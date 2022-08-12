Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs withApple Silicon chips — likely becoming the first company to have that ability.
Apple Insider
Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
Apple Insider
New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker
Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2. Rumors about Apple's fall special events are in full swing, with the iPad range getting some of the attention. As part of the updates, a leaker claims that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period.
Apple Insider
Celebrate National Parks with Apple's latest Activity Challenge on August 27
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple will commemorate National Parks in the U.S. with its annualApple Watch Activity Challenge on Aug. 27. The 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Power outage may cut iPad production at Foxconn and Compal
Production of the iPad could be impacted by power outages instigated by a rationing of electricity by a Chinese province during the worst heatwave in 60 years. Officials of China's southwestern Sichuan province ordered a rationing of industrial electricity consumption on Monday, affecting major producers in 19 out of 21 cities across the region. The list of producers includes some that work for Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple will begin collecting taxes onApple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
Apple Insider
TwelveSouth's Curve Flex stand raises your MacBook Pro to eye-level
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TwelveSouth has launched the Curve Flex, aMacBook Pro stand that can raise the heigh by up to 22 inches off the desk, and at angles of up to 45 degrees.
Apple Insider
Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grantmacOS root privileges to an attacker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users ofiPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably.
Apple Insider
Save $100 on Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K 165Hz Mini-LED Display
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Samsung's new (and drool-worthy) 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Gaming Monitor can be preordered today with a $100 discount. The...
Apple Insider
Several iCloud services were down for two hours on Tuesday
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Some of Apple'siCloud-related services were experiencing an outage that could cause problems for users trying to access them. According...
Apple Insider
Berkshire Hathaway added 3.9M more Apple shares in Q2 2022
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Warren Buffett-owned firm Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 4 million more Apple shares in the second quarter of 2022, according to regulatory documents.
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, the world's richest person, on Tuesday tweeted that he was buying football club Manchester United Plc (MANU.N), without offering any details. Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to secure Manchester United.
Apple Insider
Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles
The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging your USB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed. As devices grow in size and performance, the power requirements...
There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers
Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
Apple Insider
The best video editors for macOS when iMovie doesn't cut it
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's main video editing program onmacOS is iMovie. It's enough for most, but it doesn't satisfy professional and more advanced editors. Here are the best alternatives to iMovie.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces sixth watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple has issued the sixth developer beta of watchOS 9, giving testers another build to check out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple lays off 100 recruiters as hiring becomes more 'deliberate'
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Around 100 contractor recruiters have now been laid off at Apple, although an unknown number of others remain, as do the company's full-time recruitment workers.
Apple Insider
How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant.
Apple Insider
B&H launches back-to-school Apple sale, with discounts up to $300 off
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — B&H Photo's 2022back-to-school sale is going on now, with triple-digit savings on popular MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models — even those equipped with the new M2 chip.
Comments / 0