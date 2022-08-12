ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost

A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs with Apple Silicon chips — likely becoming the first company to have that ability.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees

Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker

Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2. Rumors about Apple's fall special events are in full swing, with the iPad range getting some of the attention. As part of the updates, a leaker claims that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Celebrate National Parks with Apple's latest Activity Challenge on August 27

Apple will commemorate National Parks in the U.S. with its annual Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Aug. 27. The 2022...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Power outage may cut iPad production at Foxconn and Compal

Production of the iPad could be impacted by power outages instigated by a rationing of electricity by a Chinese province during the worst heatwave in 60 years. Officials of China's southwestern Sichuan province ordered a rationing of industrial electricity consumption on Monday, affecting major producers in 19 out of 21 cities across the region. The list of producers includes some that work for Apple.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September

Apple will begin collecting taxes on Apple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
CHICAGO, IL
Apple Insider

TwelveSouth's Curve Flex stand raises your MacBook Pro to eye-level

TwelveSouth has launched the Curve Flex, a MacBook Pro stand that can raise the heigh by up to 22 inches off the desk, and at angles of up to 45 degrees.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit

Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grant macOS root privileges to an attacker.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps

Users of iPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Save $100 on Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K 165Hz Mini-LED Display

Samsung's new (and drool-worthy) 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Gaming Monitor can be preordered today with a $100 discount. The...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Several iCloud services were down for two hours on Tuesday

Some of Apple's iCloud-related services were experiencing an outage that could cause problems for users trying to access them. According...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Berkshire Hathaway added 3.9M more Apple shares in Q2 2022

Warren Buffett-owned firm Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 4 million more Apple shares in the second quarter of 2022, according to regulatory documents.
STOCKS
Reuters

Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, the world's richest person, on Tuesday tweeted that he was buying football club Manchester United Plc (MANU.N), without offering any details. Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to secure Manchester United.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles

The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging your USB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed. As devices grow in size and performance, the power requirements...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
LIFESTYLE
Apple Insider

The best video editors for macOS when iMovie doesn't cut it

Apple's main video editing program on macOS is iMovie. It's enough for most, but it doesn't satisfy professional and more advanced editors. Here are the best alternatives to iMovie.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple introduces sixth watchOS 9 developer beta

Apple has issued the sixth developer beta of watchOS 9, giving testers another build to check out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple lays off 100 recruiters as hiring becomes more 'deliberate'

Around 100 contractor recruiters have now been laid off at Apple, although an unknown number of others remain, as do the company's full-time recruitment workers.
TEXAS STATE
Apple Insider

How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn

Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

B&H launches back-to-school Apple sale, with discounts up to $300 off

B&H Photo's 2022 back-to-school sale is going on now, with triple-digit savings on popular MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models — even those equipped with the new M2 chip.
TECHNOLOGY

