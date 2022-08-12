Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Do Paranormal Beliefs Indicate Poor Mental Health?
People have a stereotype that people who believe in the paranormal are to some degree mentally unstable. Belief in paranormality may be adaptive and protective for some people. New data suggests that believing in paranormal themes does not necessarily indicate psychopathology. Most of us have had the experience of talking...
MedCity News
Access to healthcare isn’t enough, we must build community trust
In June, a new report from the Centers for Diseases Control on access to Covid-19 therapies revealed a gaping hole in our nation’s healthcare system. Despite having established nearly 40,000 dispensing sites – particularly in high-vulnerability neighborhoods – those areas had the lowest rates of distribution. In short, lifesaving treatments are available, but the people who need them the most aren’t getting them.
psychologytoday.com
Real Long-Term Physical and Mental Health Effects of Divorce
Alan (not his real name) has been divorced for five years. He comes to see me because he has continued to suffer from anxiety, depression, and bouts of anger. His girlfriend recently ended their relationship because he often complains about his ex-wife and she worries about his increased alcohol use. He feels his life has stalled and recognizes that he is stuck.
How Burnout Is Impacting Even Temporary Staffing Across Healthcare
When people think about burnout within healthcare, they typically think of struggles experienced by heroes on the frontlines, like doctors, nurses, and EMTs. Trying to administer care during a pandemic with a confused and sometimes hostile public has left many of our frontline healthcare workers isolated, frustrated and ready to leave the industry entirely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
Employees are leaving these industries at higher rates. Here’s how to keep them
McKinsey & Company has released a new report that surveyed over 13,000 employees in six different countries, delving into what employees want from their jobs. Here are the key takeaways:. Employers should amp up their efforts to retain and attract talent. The study found that 40% of employees are planning...
psychologytoday.com
Ketamine, A New Psychedelic Treatment
Within the human nervous system, there are at least 50 different neurotransmitters. Ketamine works on glutamate receptors and has antidepressant effects. Many clinics offer ketamine to treat depression, and it is most effective when administered carefully under medical supervision. I’ve been working in the area of mental health treatment and...
psychologytoday.com
Can Drugs Help Us Prepare for Death?
Are there drugs available that can help us face and deal with death? What drugs should be legally available to those who have a terminal disease and whose death is relatively imminent? What can drugs offer those on this side of the great divide?. Are these outrageous questions? Are they...
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The ‘Great Regret’ doesn’t mean employers are off the hook
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When recent surveys revealed that some workers who left their jobs during the Great Resignation ultimately regretted quitting, the narrative quickly shifted from how organizations should address retention to chalking this worker exodus up to an ill-planned whim.
psychologytoday.com
Yoga as a Stress-Reducer for Corrections Professionals
The link between workplace stressors and poor physical and mental health in correctional officers and administrators has been well-documented. Limited research has shown positive benefits of yoga for correctional administrators. Longitudinal studies are recommended to determine if yoga and mindfulness exercises can produce long-term health benefits. In mid-May 2022, I...
psychologytoday.com
2 Strategies to Beat Bad Dreams and Bad Sleep
When we are anxious or depressed, we are more likely to have bad dreams. Bad dreams can be an indication that something in your life is out of balance. When we do things to reduce our anxiety, our sleep quality will improve. Many people struggle with bad dreams, nightmares, and...
psychologytoday.com
Is Animal-Assisted Psychotherapy Right for You?
Animal-assisted psychotherapy (AAP) leverages the human-animal bond to help people achieve their counseling goals. Interaction with friendly dogs causes the release of hormones that generate feelings of warmth and attachment. Evaluating one's personal comfort with animals, activity level, and ability to trust can help one decide whether to try AAP.
PETS・
Hr Morning
Fantasy benefits: Do employees really need hangover leave?
The war on talent is tough, there’s no debating that. And offering new and different benefits is a great way to attract talent. But when is enough, enough? When do “out of the box” benefits go too far? Maybe when they’re referred to as “fantasy benefits” and include things like “hangover leave.”
psychologytoday.com
COVID-19 Underscored the Necessity of Doulas
Hospital visitor restrictions enacted in response to COVID-19 meant that doulas could not provide in-hospital support to most birthing persons. Birth doulas play an advocacy role. Removing them from birth spaces increases negative outcomes for Black folks, who already lack needed support. The folks that need birth advocates and additional...
psychologytoday.com
Food and Mood: What's the Connection?
A psychiatrist suggests adding nutrition to our list of preventive mental health strategies. In addition to exercise, stress reduction, and adequate sleep, the food we eat can help prevent and treat depression. The Mediterranean diet has been shown as a helpful intervention to improve mental health. Are there things that...
ABC News
Burned-out employees are 'quiet quitting' their jobs: What to know about the trend
When Paige West decided to scale back the amount of effort she was putting into her corporate job, she joined a growing workplace trend known as "quiet quitting." "When I was quiet quitting, I didn't want to constantly feel that stress of working that job and feeling like I needed to put my 1000% in," West, now a digital creator, told "Good Morning America." "So I decided to scale that back and really just do the work that was required of me."
psychologytoday.com
A Growing Need to Heal the Healer
The authors of this post are Giselle Appel, a second-year MD student, and Yochai Re'Em MD, a psychiatrist in New York City. We are now two years into the pandemic, and despite the public messaging aimed at moving beyond Covid-19, healthcare workers remain overwhelmed. The trauma sustained during the pandemic has undoubtedly established its foothold, leading to complicated feelings about personal identity, moral conflicts, and clinical responsibilities. These burdens weigh heavily, and when left unaddressed can lead to setbacks in personal and professional settings, impacting medical and psychological wellbeing, and potentiating preexisting concerns about substance use.
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
psychologytoday.com
How to Stop Having Horrible Mondays
Mondays are linked to increases in stress, suicides, and even heart attacks. The stress and health risks observed on Mondays are mostly explained by weekend changes in our sleep cycles. Disrupted sleep cycles cause hormone changes that result in fatigue, stress, and impaired organ function. There is no other day...
psychologytoday.com
How to Excel With ADHD
Shift your narrative from weakness to strength. Understanding yourself is the first step to maximizing your potential. Self-care is especially important for people with ADHD. Many people with ADHD resign themselves to feeling inadequate, assuming they will always have to work twice as hard as those with neurotypical brains. But reframing this story is a game-changer. Shifting your focus from your struggles to what makes your brain unique can reveal strengths you never realized. It can mean the difference between working with yourself instead of against yourself.
Comments / 1