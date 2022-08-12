Read full article on original website
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
Suddenly, true freshman RB Dallan Hayden becomes important piece of Buckeyes' 2022 offense
True freshman running back Dallan Hayden met with the Ohio State media for the first time early in camp (Aug. 5). The Memphis native had no idea at the time that a week-and-a-half later, he would be the Buckeyes’ third-string RB. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Hayden was expected to be...
Tuesday Report: Personnel Update, Key Player Leaves the Program
Despite only watching drills in practice, there was quite a bit of information that came out of UCLA's Tuesday practice, including a key player leaving the team...
Late Kick: Iowa State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Arkansas casting large net in offensive line recruiting
A closer look at Arkansas' offers for offensive linemen vs. where the signees are coming from under position coach Cody Kennedy.
Trending up: Steiner makes a push for bigger role on defense
AUBURN, Alabama–Going back to spring practice earlier this year Wesley Steiner has become a bigger part of the Auburn defense. The junior linebacker is still trending upward as the Tigers head into their second preseason scrimmage that is scheduled on Friday. Following the first scrimmage he was mentioned by...
WATCH: Defensive back highlights from USC Fall Camp Practice No. 7
The Trojans were back on Howard Jones Field for fall practice No. 7 with the players in full pads. For this practice we focused on the defensive backs, shooting highlights from their tackling drills and back pedaling interception drills. In the above video we have clips from Anthony Beavers, Briton...
SJSU Football Newcomers on Offense: First Impressions, Photos
InsideTheSpartans.com gives its first impressions and shares photos of the 20+ new freshmen and other additions on offense. Get the scoop here.
Webblog: Inside the Sub Volume 1 - The QB Battle
In my first post vacation look inside Michigan’s fall camp submarine I dug into the latest on the quarterback battle.
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury
Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season
D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
WATCH: Dan Lanning explains why Oregon just had its best fall practice yet
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice and why the Ducks may have just finished its best of fall camp to date. Lanning also discusses takeaways from the team's first fall camp scrimmage and where the Ducks are improving. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Wiltfong Whiparound: The latest buzz surrounding 5-star Keon Keeley
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong gives the latest intel on 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley and how a decommitment from Notre Dame could be imminent.
New Spartan WR Elijah Cooks looks to jolt SJSU offense
See InsideTheSpartans' one-on-one interview and feature story on new SJSU wide receiver Elijah Cooks.
