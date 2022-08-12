ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Trending up: Steiner makes a push for bigger role on defense

AUBURN, Alabama–Going back to spring practice earlier this year Wesley Steiner has become a bigger part of the Auburn defense. The junior linebacker is still trending upward as the Tigers head into their second preseason scrimmage that is scheduled on Friday. Following the first scrimmage he was mentioned by...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Defensive back highlights from USC Fall Camp Practice No. 7

The Trojans were back on Howard Jones Field for fall practice No. 7 with the players in full pads. For this practice we focused on the defensive backs, shooting highlights from their tackling drills and back pedaling interception drills. In the above video we have clips from Anthony Beavers, Briton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury

Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season

D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

