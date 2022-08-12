ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Sheriffs investigating late-night plane crash in Harmony

By Brayton J Wilson
 4 days ago

Harmony, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that took place in the late-night hours on Thursday night in the Town of Harmony on Baker Street Ext.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the initial report of the crash took place just shortly after 11 p.m. ET. The Sheriff's Office, along with Lakewood-Busti Police and New York State Police, arrived on scene and found a single engine plane occupied by two subjects who were conducting training exercises when the plane lost power.

As a result of the plane losing power, the plane crashed into a wooded area.

Both occupants of the plane were able to walk away from the accident. The pilot, Lawrence Zupon, 63, of Ohio and the passenger, Daniel Rossi, 25, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio were both treated at the scene by Ashville and Panama Fire Departments, along with Chautauqua County EMS.

Both subjects were then transported to Hamot Medical Center for further treatment of their injuries.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story...

