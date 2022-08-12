CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers are already fizzling out across the area. We will remain pretty quiet overnight with a few clouds and temperatures falling back into the low 60s. A rinse and repeat of the forecast tomorrow as scattered afternoon showers develop with the chance for a few thunderstorms as another low moves south of Ohio. Heading into Wednesday, the coverage drops even more but some of us will still see a few showers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO