Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: August 16, 2022
Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Dr. Marc GIllinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Cleveland Metroparks. Enjoy the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland Adventures Road Trip: Paratus Air
The First Signs of Colon Cancer (See the List) Always Put a Crayon in Your Wallet when Travelling, Here's Why. Ohio Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k Policy for $18/month. Up to $900 "Grocery Benefit" Everyone on Medicare Can Apply For. Ohio Launches New Policy for Cars Used...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Taco Tuesday
It’s Taco Tuesday! Enjoy a beautiful patio at Sol. They are located on Glenn Avenue in Willoughby.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Something Sweet
Baked with love! Kira’s Sweet Bakes in the Village is located on Prospect Street in Mantua.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Thomas Williams
(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio. 19-year-old Thomas Williams has been missing since July 13, 2022. Williams was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. He also wears a silver class ring. Williams is 5′ 9″...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Back-to-school fashions from tots to teachers
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — It’s time to start thinking about back-to-school and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton wants to help you with your shopping list. Whether you are a student or teacher, Kenny has some great ideas thanks to his friends at Beachwood Place. Click here to learn more about Beachwood Place.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Recipe Box: Caprese Zucchini Boat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Caprese Zucchini Boat is a great summertime recipe that uses fresh zucchini and cherry tomatoes. This recipe is a perfect light meal or also works as a delicious summer side dish. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and is passionate about creating healthy and delicious recipes with fresh produce. Meghan showed Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how easy it is to make Caprese Zucchini Boats.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Voices of Unity: Blacks in medicine
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The goal of a new program between Cleveland Clinic and Morehouse College is to create a physician’s community that mirrors the population. FOX 8’s Maia Belay shows us how that’s creating more opportunities for future doctors who are also minorities in this week’s Voices of Unity.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Chick-fil-A Football Rivalry Food Drive
The Chick-fil-A Football Rivalry Food Drive encourages students to bring in non-perishable foods to their school for a chance to win! In the week leading up to a large rivalry game, Fox 8 will announce the rivalry teams participating in the food drive and they will have until 4PM that Thursday to collect as much food as possible!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
RTA: Waterfront Line Bridge won’t be ready for Browns season
CLEVELAND (WJW) – RTA riders won’t be able to take the Waterfront Line to Cleveland Browns games this season. Service on the line remains suspended for safety concerns on the Waterfront Line Bridge, which extends from the east bank of the Flats over Front Street and the Norfolk Southern tracks.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Chances of rain to start the work week
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The start of the work week holds small chances for rain. System to the south and another off the east coast is driving moisture west. Coverage of rain is small over the next 2 days. Showers will be brief. The movement will be NE to SW. Slight increase in humidity.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Quiet overnight, showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers are already fizzling out across the area. We will remain pretty quiet overnight with a few clouds and temperatures falling back into the low 60s. A rinse and repeat of the forecast tomorrow as scattered afternoon showers develop with the chance for a few thunderstorms as another low moves south of Ohio. Heading into Wednesday, the coverage drops even more but some of us will still see a few showers.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered afternoon showers develop Tuesday with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Heading into Wednesday, the coverage drops even more but some of us will still see a few highly localized, brief showers. Today’s overall coverage:. Drier as we head into the middle and end...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
‘I don’t want to die here’: NE Ohio officer hit by driver
MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – An officer with the Montville Police Department is recovering at home after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop. Police released videos to FOX 8 from the officer’s dash camera and body camera. Sergeant Brett Harrison was helping during that traffic stop and standing on the roadway next to a police vehicle with flashing lights activated.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
North Ridgeville raising fines for drivers who pass stopped school buses
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran says, on several occasions, he’s seen with his own eyes drivers failing to stop for yellow school buses picking up or dropping off students in the city. “Somebody just left their kid to get out of their car...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
‘Don’t want to give up’: City continues challenging UH medical center closure
BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Bedford continued its fight in court against the University Hospitals’ decision to close its Bedford Medical Facility emergency department and inpatient services, effectively shutting down the community hospital Friday. Tuesday, Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Gall issued a stay in...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FBI seeking records on former South Euclid municipal court judge
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned federal agents went to South Euclid city offices Tuesday demanding documents and videos of council meetings. The FBI served officials with the City of South Euclid subpoenas, seeking information related to the South Euclid Municipal Court under former Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned her position on July 31.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Many schools loosening COVID protocols as students return to class
The Bedford City School District dropped its mandate late Monday night. Up until now, Bedford was one of the few districts still requiring masks.
