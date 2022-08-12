ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean up of Greenville train derailment to take several days

By Roger Davis, Rob Jones
 4 days ago

It'll take several days, possibly a week, to clear away the derailed cars blocking a vital stretch of the Norfolk Southern tracks. Which covers a couple of busy West Greenville streets and the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

The trouble, and the task to clear it, centers on the Buncombe Road area in the Poe Mill Community. Heavy equipment and Norfolk & Southern repair and salvage teams have been working non-stop since 8 AM Thursday morning.

Nine cars jumped the tracks, the rush-hour derailment blocking the intersection of Buncombe and Old Buncombe Roads, as well as Shaw Street. Detours are still in effect. A stretch of the Swamp Rabbit Trail through the work zone will also remain closed until further notice.

The Chief of the Parker District Fire Department says it was determined early on that the accident did not pose any public health or safety problems, no fuel was spilled and the derailed cars, including three tankers, were empty.

However, the work crews heavy machinery to setting the cars back on the tracks will be working through the weekend and probably several days beyond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
