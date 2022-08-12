Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit Southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong.

The Texas Lottery reports a $200,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold outside of Houston in Southeast Texas. That ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to win the massive jackpot prize.

It was sold at a Stripes Store on Underwood Road in the city of La Porte; in case you were wondering, yes, the ticket was a Quick Pick. The winning numbers from the August 11 drawing were 2, 10, 16, and 30 with the Bonus number, 7.

In total there were almost 18,000 winners throughout Texas who won at least $5 and as much as $200,000.

