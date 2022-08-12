ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1C2k_0hEs1ESS00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit Southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong.

The Texas Lottery reports a $200,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold outside of Houston in Southeast Texas. That ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to win the massive jackpot prize.

It was sold at a Stripes Store on Underwood Road in the city of La Porte; in case you were wondering, yes, the ticket was a Quick Pick. The winning numbers from the August 11 drawing were 2, 10, 16, and 30 with the Bonus number, 7.

In total there were almost 18,000 winners throughout Texas who won at least $5 and as much as $200,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

J Watson
4d ago

Don't you find it ironic that all these winning tickets are Quick Picks or the name of the stores are off the chain??? have you even tried to buy a scratch off ticket lately it don't matter the denomination you don't win not even face value. I wonder if the Ripoff Report is still around...look it up.

Reply
4
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

$1.75 Million Texas Two Step Prize Claimed by Arlington Resident

An Arlington resident hit a $1.75 million Two Step jackpot earlier this month. The winning ticket was purchased at a Quiktrip gas station on Industrial Boulevard in Euless for the Aug. 8 drawing. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four white ball numbers...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
La Porte, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Southeast Texas#Jackpot#Texas Two Step#Nexstar Media Inc
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lottery
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy