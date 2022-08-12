Read full article on original website
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WXII 12
Shake, rattle & roll: Another earthquake strikes the Carolinas
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Another earthquake has struck the Carolinas. The USGS recorded a 2.0 magnitude quake about 4 miles north of Spruce Pine just before 10 p.m. Saturday. That's in Mitchell County, North Carolina. The USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of about 4 miles....
theappalachianonline.com
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Eastern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lincolnton to 18 miles west of Huntersville to 3 miles northwest of Gastonia, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Huntersville, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Belmont, Dallas, Maiden, Stanley and Cramerton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hickory to 6 miles west of Morganton to 5 miles south of Marion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Longview, Valdese, Spindale, Maiden, Icard, Drexel and Hildebran. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
