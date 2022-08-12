ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Storms topple trees in Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Charlotte area Monday evening. In addition to heavy rain, there was also a small chance of an isolated tornado. Storms continued through the Interstate 77 corridor of the Carolinas Monday night. The storms, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville restaurant is honored with award

Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
MOORESVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Shake, rattle & roll: Another earthquake strikes the Carolinas

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Another earthquake has struck the Carolinas. The USGS recorded a 2.0 magnitude quake about 4 miles north of Spruce Pine just before 10 p.m. Saturday. That's in Mitchell County, North Carolina. The USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of about 4 miles....
SPRUCE PINE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Dive in: Boone’s best river spots

There are many hidden hangouts along the Blue Ridge Parkway and multiple falls in neighboring counties that make for infinite adventures and memories. When venturing to new locations, always remember to take caution on rocks and to consider river depths before jumping in, and keep in mind that these spots are only a fraction of what Appalachia has to offer.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hickory fair gears up for a fun-filled run

Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Thousands of people are expected to...
NEWTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair beats the heat

Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Eastern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lincolnton to 18 miles west of Huntersville to 3 miles northwest of Gastonia, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Huntersville, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Belmont, Dallas, Maiden, Stanley and Cramerton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hickory to 6 miles west of Morganton to 5 miles south of Marion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Longview, Valdese, Spindale, Maiden, Icard, Drexel and Hildebran. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Landfill fire on West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a landfill fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility that began on Friday night. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the facility on 325 West Hanes Mill Road after getting reports of a landfill fire. Video from the scene shows a large cloud of smoke billowing from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

