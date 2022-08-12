ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does July’s CPI Report Mean That Inflation Has Peaked?

Rising inflation has given markets nightmares for the last few months. For June, the U.S. Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) came in at 9.1 percent, a fresh four-decade high. This forced the Fed to be even more aggressive in hiking rates. It has raised the rates by 75 basis points each at back-to-back meetings. All the eyes were now on July’s CPI print to get more clues about the monetary policy. Here are the details of the July CPI report.
When Was the Last Global Recession? What to Expect in 2022

Recession fears have been rising in many economies, especially in the developed world. The use of the term “recession” in U.S. Federal Reserve’s communications has increased while the U.K. Central Bank has also warned of a recession. The Chinese economy — now the world’s second-largest economy — is in trouble too, raising fears of a global recession. When was the last global recession and are we headed towards one in 2022?
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023

Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
Why a War Between the U.S. and China Wouldn't Be Ideal

Two weeks ago, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, which upset Chinese government officials. It seems as though China doesn’t want the U.S. to have relations with Taiwan, but that won’t be a reality because the U.S. is focused on building a stronger relationship with the island. As the tension increases between the two countries, is China going to war with the U.S.?
Graphex Group Limited Faces Uplisting — What Investors Should Know

The Hong Kong-based graphite producer Graphex Group Limited (OTC:GRFXY) is uplisting its stock from the OTC (over-the-counter) markets to the New York Stock Exchange. What’s to come for Graphex stock and its investors? Here are the Graphex uplisting details, plus whether you should buy OTC stock now, wait, or hold out entirely.
What Are the Best ETFs to Invest in Right Now?

Over the last decade, passive investing has gained popularity and their ownership of U.S. stocks surpassed that of active funds for the first time in 2021. Their simplicity and low-cost structure make passive funds an attractive investment option. While index funds and ETFs are the most popular passive investing vehicles, ETFs can be both passive as well as active. What are the best ETFs to invest in right now?
