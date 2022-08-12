Read full article on original website
Does July’s CPI Report Mean That Inflation Has Peaked?
Rising inflation has given markets nightmares for the last few months. For June, the U.S. Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) came in at 9.1 percent, a fresh four-decade high. This forced the Fed to be even more aggressive in hiking rates. It has raised the rates by 75 basis points each at back-to-back meetings. All the eyes were now on July’s CPI print to get more clues about the monetary policy. Here are the details of the July CPI report.
When Was the Last Global Recession? What to Expect in 2022
Recession fears have been rising in many economies, especially in the developed world. The use of the term “recession” in U.S. Federal Reserve’s communications has increased while the U.K. Central Bank has also warned of a recession. The Chinese economy — now the world’s second-largest economy — is in trouble too, raising fears of a global recession. When was the last global recession and are we headed towards one in 2022?
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Warns of “Something Worse” Than a Recession
The recession bells are ringing in the U.S. The Fed’s communications using the term “recession” have risen while the U.K. Central Bank has given similar warnings. Many noted economists and experts have also been discussing a recession. Recently, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also warned of a recession.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023
Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
These Counties Are Considered Among the Richest in the U.S.
The median household income (MHI) reveals a lot about a location and the people living in it. The higher the MHI is in a county or state, the more likely it is for people to incur higher costs for housing and essential items like food and gas. Article continues below...
US launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in test to prove America is ‘ready for nuclear war’
THE US has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in a test event. US Air Force officials revealed that the test was designed to demonstrate the nation’s readiness for a potential nuclear conflict. The missile was equipped with a re-entry vehicle, which traveled more than 4,200 miles. It’s...
Are There Driver Stimulus Checks in 2022? See Who's Eligible
In 2022, high gas prices have led to calls for inflation stimulus checks for drivers to provide relief at the pump. Are there driver stimulus checks in 2022? Where are drivers getting inflation relief checks?. Article continues below advertisement. Many states have come up with various relief programs for residents...
Wholesale Inflation vs. Retail Inflation: What’s the Difference?
By now, you probably know that the cost of living for American consumers is up 8.5 percent in the 12 months ending in July. That’s an important metric, but it doesn’t paint the whole inflationary picture. Article continues below advertisement. Wholesale and retail inflation are different, though they...
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors
U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
Enovix Is Revolutionizing the Battery Industry With Silicone Technology
Enovix has its patented next-generation 3D Silicon batteries that could change how we use batteries completely. Is Enovix’s stock a buy?. Many battery manufacturers are based outside the U.S., but Enovix is a California-based company that was founded in 2007. Article continues below advertisement. What is Enovix?. Enovix is...
Why a War Between the U.S. and China Wouldn't Be Ideal
Two weeks ago, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, which upset Chinese government officials. It seems as though China doesn’t want the U.S. to have relations with Taiwan, but that won’t be a reality because the U.S. is focused on building a stronger relationship with the island. As the tension increases between the two countries, is China going to war with the U.S.?
Graphex Group Limited Faces Uplisting — What Investors Should Know
The Hong Kong-based graphite producer Graphex Group Limited (OTC:GRFXY) is uplisting its stock from the OTC (over-the-counter) markets to the New York Stock Exchange. What’s to come for Graphex stock and its investors? Here are the Graphex uplisting details, plus whether you should buy OTC stock now, wait, or hold out entirely.
Inverse ETFs Can Help You in a Recession Depending on Your Risk Appetite
An inverse ETF may be the investment product you need to make money in a market where other investors are losing market. How do inverse ETFs work? What types of inverse ETFs are there? Can an inverse ETF help you in a recession?. Article continues below advertisement. The standard ETF...
Michael Burry Is Investing in Publicly Traded Water Companies — Should You?
You may recall Michael Burry of the Big Short fame, who made a fortune after correctly predicting the 2008 housing market crash. The star hedge fund manager has turned his attention to water. Is water a good investment? What are the best publicly-traded companies for water stocks?. Article continues below...
Why You Should Watch the Fed If You Plan to Open a CD Account
A certificate of deposit (CD) investment may be a great option if you’re looking for a guaranteed return on your savings. The money you put into a CD usually earns a fixed interest rate. You may choose to keep the interest earned in the account until maturity or withdraw and spend it. Will CD rates go up in 2022?
What Are the Best ETFs to Invest in Right Now?
Over the last decade, passive investing has gained popularity and their ownership of U.S. stocks surpassed that of active funds for the first time in 2021. Their simplicity and low-cost structure make passive funds an attractive investment option. While index funds and ETFs are the most popular passive investing vehicles, ETFs can be both passive as well as active. What are the best ETFs to invest in right now?
