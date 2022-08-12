ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PA Senate Race: Mehmet Oz agrees to Nexstar-hosted Senate Debate

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz has agreed to attend an exclusive prime-time debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. on October 5 at 8 p.m.

Democrat nominee John Fetterman has not indicated if he will participate. A location will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nexstar Media adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.

A candidate also must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.

If both candidates agree to the debate, it will air on eight television stations serving the commonwealth: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and MyYTV in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDCW (CW) in Washington, D.C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P459H_0hErzCA800

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Comments / 1

 

#Election Local#Television#Politics Federal#Election Federal#Pa Senate Race#Republican#U S Senate#Nexstar Media Inc#Democrat#Abc#Wpxi Tv#Nbc#Wphl Tv#Cbs#Wbre Tv#Wyou Tv#Wjet#Wfxp Tv#Wpix Tv#Wivb
