Read full article on original website
Related
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Aug. 15, 2022
We began the show by asking listeners about the normalization of political violence in our culture. Shirley Leung discussed her reporting on the humanitarian crisis stemming from a lack of affordable housing in Massachusetts, and shared her thoughts on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s relationship with real estate developers. Leung is a business columnist for the Boston Globe.
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
wgbh.org
Mass. high schoolers will soon need higher MCAS scores to graduate
The state board of education voted Monday to raise the minimum score that this year's incoming freshman class and at least the four classes that follow will have to attain on the MCAS test in order to graduate high school, a controversial decision that was blasted by teachers union officials and a handful of lawmakers.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.
When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgbh.org
Local mayors and town managers still lack 'clear answers' from the MBTA ahead of Orange Line shutdown
Boston's Orange Line will shut down in a matter of days for major construction, and local mayors and town managers still lack "clear answers" from the MBTA on logistics, shuttle buses, traffic, service delays and more, one mayor said on Greater Boston. Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said although it's necessary...
wgbh.org
'It's going to be a mess': Frustrated MBTA riders prepare for Orange Line shutdown
Jamal Parson just moved to Melrose from Atlanta for a new job at the Pine Street Inn a few days ago. But soon, his commute will be completely upended when the MBTA shuts down the Orange Line for 30 days. “It shuts down as soon as I move,” he said....
wgbh.org
What's in the new Massachusetts cannabis bill?
One of the last major bills that state lawmakers sent to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk before their formal session ended last month was aimed at improving equity in the state's legal marijuana industry. Baker signed the bill into law on Thursday, saying it would expand opportunities and improve the Cannabis Control Commission's regulation of the field. GBH State House reporter Katie Lannan joined Morning Edition host Paris Alston to talk about the law. This transcript has been lightly edited.
wgbh.org
Officials say Orange Line shutdown will clog commutes across region
It's not just Orange Line riders who are expected to see significant disruptions and delays to their commutes over the next month. In a press briefing Monday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker and transportation officials made it clear the impact of the monthlong Orange Line shutdown will be broadly felt across Greater Boston.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgbh.org
Cost of living, housing top of mind for voters in new poll
Massachusetts voters want their state leaders to prioritize issues having to do with high prices, whether for housing, food or the overall cost of living, according to a new poll. The survey, out Monday from The MassInc Polling Group, asked 854 likely voters how the state should prioritize a host...
wgbh.org
New state COVID guidelines for schools receive mixed reaction
Schools will no longer be advised to exclude asymptomatic students and stuff who were exposed to COVID-19 from school activities, according to a memo Monday from the state's DPH and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. "With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available, treatments accessible to those at higher risk for...
Comments / 0