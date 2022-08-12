ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Aug. 15, 2022

We began the show by asking listeners about the normalization of political violence in our culture. Shirley Leung discussed her reporting on the humanitarian crisis stemming from a lack of affordable housing in Massachusetts, and shared her thoughts on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s relationship with real estate developers. Leung is a business columnist for the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Mass. high schoolers will soon need higher MCAS scores to graduate

The state board of education voted Monday to raise the minimum score that this year's incoming freshman class and at least the four classes that follow will have to attain on the MCAS test in order to graduate high school, a controversial decision that was blasted by teachers union officials and a handful of lawmakers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.

When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
Essex, MA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Essex, MA
wgbh.org

What's in the new Massachusetts cannabis bill?

One of the last major bills that state lawmakers sent to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk before their formal session ended last month was aimed at improving equity in the state's legal marijuana industry. Baker signed the bill into law on Thursday, saying it would expand opportunities and improve the Cannabis Control Commission's regulation of the field. GBH State House reporter Katie Lannan joined Morning Edition host Paris Alston to talk about the law. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Officials say Orange Line shutdown will clog commutes across region

It's not just Orange Line riders who are expected to see significant disruptions and delays to their commutes over the next month. In a press briefing Monday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker and transportation officials made it clear the impact of the monthlong Orange Line shutdown will be broadly felt across Greater Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Christian Dior
Person
David Hockney
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
wgbh.org

Cost of living, housing top of mind for voters in new poll

Massachusetts voters want their state leaders to prioritize issues having to do with high prices, whether for housing, food or the overall cost of living, according to a new poll. The survey, out Monday from The MassInc Polling Group, asked 854 likely voters how the state should prioritize a host...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

New state COVID guidelines for schools receive mixed reaction

Schools will no longer be advised to exclude asymptomatic students and stuff who were exposed to COVID-19 from school activities, according to a memo Monday from the state's DPH and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. "With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available, treatments accessible to those at higher risk for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy