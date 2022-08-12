Read full article on original website
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert come to Spokane December 13
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena announced that the metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country rock singer Brantley Gilbert will perform in the Lilac City on December 13. Five Finger Death Punch is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. The band has amassed over 7.6 billion streams, 3 billion video views, and has sold over...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Strut down Bulldog Alley in this season's latest fashion trends
As a first-year student in college, it can be challenging to know what exactly to bring, especially for clothing. Not only do you have to account for the weather, but for your fresh start, too. I came up with a list of tips that keep Gonzaga University's culture and Spokane’s...
Favorite thrift stores in Spokane?
I'm looking for women's dresses, shoes and luggage. Wondering if anyone in this group has some good suggestions. Thank you!from Highfivetooslow. My daughter and I just went to Global Neighborhood Thrift near Gonzaga. She found an adorable little party dress. I could get lost in their ‘vintage’ section. I saw a decent amount of shoes but am not sure I’d recommend them for dresses otherwise. What kind of dress are you looking for? If you’re between a 2-6, you can shop my closet! I want to get rid of nearly all of my wardrobe.
KXLY
Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark
We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
WSU Cougar collaboration beer coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Common Language Brewing Company and Flatstick Pub are joining forces to bring a WSU-themed beer to Spokane. The two establishments, owned by WSU alums, want your input in picking the name of the new beer!. All Cougs fans have to do is donate $5, provide their...
KHQ Right Now
The sun is shining and the HEAT is on!
High pressure will continue to amplify through the week, driving daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits and overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend. National weather service has issued an excessive heat advisories for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for...
KING-5
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
Take your dogs to cool off at Paws in the Pool!
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — August 28 marks the official dog day of the summer. With temperatures forecasted in the high-90s on Sunday, it will be a great time to take your furry friend and cool off somewhere. Lucky for you, Paws in the Pool is happening at the Valley...
Vulnerable man last seen in Spokane Valley on August 7
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Spokane Valley Deputies are looking to find 44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum and check on his welfare. McCollum was last seen on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. outside his adult...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Spokane Cuisine from A to Z: A guide for novice foodies
Whether you are new to Spokane or would just like to try eating out somewhere different, there are plenty of delicious restaurants that the city has to offer. To introduce you to some of the great tastes of the city, here is a list of the best restaurants in Spokane in various categories:
Texas man facing federal charges for defrauding Spokane woman of $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash.— An Arlington, Texas man is facing charges in Spokane court for his alleged role in defrauding an elderly Spokane woman of $345,000. 57-year-old David Joseph Osinski is accused of making a fake bank account in Dallas that got money from the victim. According to the indictment, Osinski and others tricked the elderly victim, who was identified as a recent widower, through a romance scheme.
Groundbreaking takes place for Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — At 11 a.m. on Saturday, a groundbreaking took place for the new Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center! Work on the building will begin this fall and is expected to be fully completed by June 2024. The managing director of the facility, Marine Rorholm, says the performing arts center will give local jobs for people...
KHQ Right Now
River's Wish Animal Sanctuary participating in 2022 'Goat Games'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Goat Games–a name like that might bring to mind images of goats on skateboards competing to see who can do the best 360. But it's actually a campaign started by the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in New York in 2020, when COVID caused nonprofit fundraising efforts to take a tumble around the world.
KHQ Right Now
Texas man indicted for defrauding elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021. According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank account...
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
Spokane Public Schools finalizes three-year agreement for 2022-2023 calendar
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-year agreement has been reached on the Spokane Public Schools' 2022-2023 calendar. In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings. Each morning, employees will report 15 minutes before their normally scheduled workday, allowing for an hour an 15 minutes to go over school improvement plans, share instructional strategies and plan alongside program peers.
KHQ Right Now
Another hot week is ahead for Spokane, with the possibility of smoke moving into the region Tuesday
After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week. Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
