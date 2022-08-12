ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert come to Spokane December 13

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena announced that the metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country rock singer Brantley Gilbert will perform in the Lilac City on December 13. Five Finger Death Punch is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. The band has amassed over 7.6 billion streams, 3 billion video views, and has sold over...
Gonzaga Bulletin

Strut down Bulldog Alley in this season's latest fashion trends

As a first-year student in college, it can be challenging to know what exactly to bring, especially for clothing. Not only do you have to account for the weather, but for your fresh start, too. I came up with a list of tips that keep Gonzaga University's culture and Spokane’s...
Favorite thrift stores in Spokane?

I'm looking for women's dresses, shoes and luggage. Wondering if anyone in this group has some good suggestions. Thank you!from Highfivetooslow. My daughter and I just went to Global Neighborhood Thrift near Gonzaga. She found an adorable little party dress. I could get lost in their ‘vintage’ section. I saw a decent amount of shoes but am not sure I’d recommend them for dresses otherwise. What kind of dress are you looking for? If you’re between a 2-6, you can shop my closet! I want to get rid of nearly all of my wardrobe.
KXLY

Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark

We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
KREM2

Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam

SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
KHQ Right Now

The sun is shining and the HEAT is on!

High pressure will continue to amplify through the week, driving daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits and overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend. National weather service has issued an excessive heat advisories for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for...
Gonzaga Bulletin

Spokane Cuisine from A to Z: A guide for novice foodies

Whether you are new to Spokane or would just like to try eating out somewhere different, there are plenty of delicious restaurants that the city has to offer. To introduce you to some of the great tastes of the city, here is a list of the best restaurants in Spokane in various categories:
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Groundbreaking takes place for Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — At 11 a.m. on Saturday, a groundbreaking took place for the new Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center! Work on the building will begin this fall and is expected to be fully completed by June 2024. The managing director of the facility,  Marine Rorholm, says the performing arts center will give local jobs for people...
KHQ Right Now

River's Wish Animal Sanctuary participating in 2022 'Goat Games'

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Goat Games–a name like that might bring to mind images of goats on skateboards competing to see who can do the best 360. But it's actually a campaign started by the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in New York in 2020, when COVID caused nonprofit fundraising efforts to take a tumble around the world.
KHQ Right Now

KXLY

Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools finalizes three-year agreement for 2022-2023 calendar

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-year agreement has been reached on the Spokane Public Schools' 2022-2023 calendar. In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings. Each morning, employees will report 15 minutes before their normally scheduled workday, allowing for an hour an 15 minutes to go over school improvement plans, share instructional strategies and plan alongside program peers.
KHQ Right Now

Another hot week is ahead for Spokane, with the possibility of smoke moving into the region Tuesday

After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week. Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.
KREM2

Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
