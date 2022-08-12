Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November

After considerable self-reflection, I have decided to withdraw my bid for reelection to the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees. During my first term, I have found it almost impossible to keep my commitments with myself, the community, my family and the board simultaneously. Given my experience thus far and the extremely likely outcome that I would be a lone voice on the board after Nov. 8, I do not see a healthy path forward for myself as a board member.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO