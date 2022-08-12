Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November

Read full article on original website
SC attorney general threatens school board with lawsuit, prosecution over alleged FOIA violations
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has demanded the Charleston County School District's board of trustees respond to parent allegations that it has violated the state's open-records law, warning the officials they could face a potential lawsuit or criminal prosecution. The Lexington Republican sent a letter Aug. 16 to the board...
After lofty promises, North Charleston gun violence groups still wait for support
NORTH CHARLESTON — On a warm afternoon in early May, council member Jerome Heyward sat inside City Hall telling a roomful of his constituents the inevitable: There would be more bloodshed, more bullets, more death. “The summer is right around the corner, school’s getting ready to get out,” he...
More than 30 people are running for Charleston school board: 'It's the wild, wild West'
All nine Charleston County School Board seats are up for grabs during the election in November. Thirty-five candidates signed up for the race as of the noon filing deadline on Aug. 15, according to the South Carolina Election Commission's website. They’ll be battling it out for seats on a board...
Meeting Street to fund performance-based bonuses through pilot program at 7 CCSD schools
Teachers at seven Charleston County schools could be getting tens of thousands of dollars in bonuses this year — but only if their students show academic progress. The Excellence in Teaching Awards, a program new to CCSD that's funded by Meeting Street Schools, will potentially award bonuses to teachers at seven of CCSD’s lowest-performing elementary schools. Excellence in Teaching Awards is modeled after a bonus incentive program that's been at place at Meeting Street schools for two years where a teacher's yearly bonus can total up to $50,000.
Commentary: Charleston school board must focus on student outcomes — but without me
After considerable self-reflection, I have decided to withdraw my bid for reelection to the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees. During my first term, I have found it almost impossible to keep my commitments with myself, the community, my family and the board simultaneously. Given my experience thus far and the extremely likely outcome that I would be a lone voice on the board after Nov. 8, I do not see a healthy path forward for myself as a board member.
East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek
Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
Mount Pleasant site of ex-dive bar Richard's set to become gas station, retail development
MOUNT PLEASANT — The site of a former longtime landmark dive bar in the state's fourth-largest city is slated to become a convenience store, gas station and retail development. Plans submitted to the town show a 6,188-square-foot Spinx gas station and convenience store along with a car wash on...
Charleston Police Department seeking information on the identity of endangered person
4 P.M. UPDATE- A Charleston Police Department spokesperson said the individual has been identified. ____________ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an endangered person. According to CPD, the individual pictured below was found by police early Monday morning in the area of 2200 Ashley Crossing Drive in […]
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
Try these 7 Charleston area chicken wings
You’re seeing The Post and Courier’s weekly premium food newsletter, Charleston's Menu. Follow Food Editor Parker Milner to a new hidden gem Charleston area restaurant each Tuesday by subscribing here. Apparently it was National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. While I didn’t spend the last Friday of...
Georgetown Co. schools prepare for 2022-23 return as CDC loosens COVID guidelines
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County public schools get back into session on Aug. 15, just days following the CDC's latest update to its COVID-19 guidelines showing a loosened approach to infection and exposure to the disease. The CDC announced Aug. 11 that it would be "streamlining" its COVID-19 guidelines claiming...
North Charleston man charged with DUI after collision kills woman
NORTH CHARLESTON — A driver smelled strongly of alcohol and failed several roadside sobriety tests shortly after a collision this weekend at Tanger Outlets killed a woman, according to authorities. Aaron Sidney Portner was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. He was released Aug. 14...
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for the 2022-2023 school year:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2....
South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans
An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
Suspect in James Island hatchet slaying also attacked 2 on Folly Beach, police say
A hatchet-wielding man accused of attacking a James Island couple — leaving one person dead and another wounded — is also responsible for assaulting two men on Folly Beach, officials said. Theodore Thomas Wagner Jr., 42, was arrested Aug. 12 on one count of murder, two counts of...
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
Birds of a feather: Old Santee Canal Park the hot spot for warblers, fowl and more
Expert bird watchers from near and far have come to learn there's virtually no offseason when it comes to witnessing some of the world's most unique flying species at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner. The vast assortment of birds is one of the site's features that has kept...
Georgetown man sentenced to 11 years on drug charges
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to several drug charges Aug. 11 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pleaded under North Carolina versus Alford to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, said Alicia Richardson, the deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
SC hires and promotions
Crystal Byler has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a senior tax manager. She has 16 years of accounting industry experience. Previously, she was with BDO USA LLP in the greater Washington, D.C., office. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from George Mason University. Conservation. Faith Rivers...
