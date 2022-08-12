ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard lauds 'fierce competitor' Frank Lampard ahead of their first managerial showdown... as Everton manager claims they are 'analysed differently' due to their successful playing careers

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Steven Gerrard has praised opposite number Frank Lampard's competitive nature ahead of their first managerial showdown on Saturday.

Gerrard's Aston Villa take on Lampard's Everton at 12.30pm on Saturday at Villa Park, and the former Liverpool captain has lauded the ex-Chelsea midfielder as a 'fierce competitor'.

Having now both found success as managers, the pair were widely regarded as two of the best midfielders in the world throughout their playing careers, and perhaps two of the finest talents England has ever produced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHvhZ_0hErxrq900
Steven Gerrard labelled Frank Lampard a 'fierce competitor' ahead of their first managerial showdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqN9A_0hErxrq900
Gerrard and Lampard played against each other for Liverpool and Chelsea from 2001-2014

Speaking in their respective pre-match press conferences, both were full of praise for their counterpart, Lampard lauding his opponent's achievements with Scottish giants Rangers, saying: 'I know that Stevie's a hard worker so I'm just delighted for him that he's done so well at Rangers and now at a club with the quality of Aston Villa.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMjGQ_0hErxrq900
Lampard believes he and Gerrard are analysed differently as managers due to their illustrious playing careers

But the 44-year-old also added: 'We're both very driven and we've both had a plan or an idea in what we want to do.

'It's different when you've had careers like Steven's and mine. I think you get analysed in slightly different ways, but we have to put that to one side and keep working away.'

In enormously successful playing careers, the pair won two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues, six FA Cups, five League Cups and four Community Shields, with Lampard also adding three Premier League titles with Chelsea.

And having both now spent several years in management Saturday will give fans their first insight into how the pair will face-off on the touchline, with both Premier League legends feeling the pressure.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation last season and will be missing key players Ben Godfrey, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina through injury, while 42-year-old Gerrard has won only 10 of 28 games as Villa boss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JmXD_0hErxrq900
Scott Parker's Bournemouth beat Villa 2-0 on the opening day of the Premier League season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwubW_0hErxrq900
Ben Godfrey's lower leg injury added to Lampard's disappointment after a 1-0 loss to Chelsea

Both sides also lost their opening games of the season, with Lampard's side falling to a 1-0 defeat to former club Chelsea courtesy of a Jorginho penalty, and Gerrard's Villa being blown away by newly-promoted Scott Parker in a 2-0 loss.

However the former Liverpool captain echoed Lampard's praise, saying: 'He's a fierce competitor, he's a winner. Very composed, very calm.

'You could see when I started sharing a dressing room with him that he would probably stay in the game in some capacity, so it's no surprise to see him in a very similar position to myself, which is to try and lead a bi establishment.

'You've got two people who will be desperate to be on the winning end of it, I don't think that will change - it never did when we played and it certainly won't on the touchline.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJ8Zf_0hErxrq900
Both legendary midfielders won the Champions League on penalties after coming from behind
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVPGu_0hErxrq900

