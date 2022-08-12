ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'People are scared of change': Melvin Odoom calls for more representation in TV following The Big Breakfast's diverse reboot

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Melvin Odoom has called for more representation in the TV industry ahead of the launch of The Big Breakfast's diverse reboot.

The iconic Nineties show has been revamped with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan at the helm after the pair hosted a one-off special last year as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project.

Former Strictly star Melvin, 42, appeared in the special and will also feature on the new series in a move he praised for promoting racial diversity on screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZhhH_0hErxebw00
Speaking out: Melvin Odoom has called for more representation in the TV industry ahead of the launch of The Big Breakfast's diverse reboot

Asked how it felt to take part in the Black to Front initiative, which saw Channel 4's entire schedule led by black talent on and off screen for one day, he said: 'We made history.

'Put it this way - when I was growing up I remember telling my mum I wanted to be a presenter and that was hard for her to process because there weren't many examples of black talent on TV.

'You probably had Lenny Henry and Trevor McDonald - two guys! Look at the plethora of talent that we have in the world right now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1Lzh_0hErxebw00
Guess who's  back: The Nineties show has been revamped with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan at the helm after they hosted a one-off special last year for Channel 4’s Black To Front project

He continued: 'There were two black men on TV at the time who my mum could reference, so she couldn't fathom the idea of me becoming a TV presenter. That's why representation is so important.

'Never in my life have I seen a breakfast show with that amount of amazing black talent in one space.

'You have one or two amazing black presenters on other channels at breakfast, but to have one show with that amount of black talent on television? You name me one. You'll struggle, and it shouldn't be a struggle. What we did that day was make history.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vEQx_0hErxebw00
Melvin said: 'When I was growing up I remember telling my mum I wanted to be a presenter and that was hard for her to process because there weren't many examples of black talent on TV'

Discussing how the TV industry has fared with representation since then, Melvin added: 'I think it's opened their eyes because, if I'm completely honest, people are scared.

'People are scared because we live in a world where people don't really like change. Change is scary and everything is about money, figures, and audiences.

'So if you are driven by audience numbers and other figures, you're going to stick to what you know - you're going to go for the formats and presenters which are the fail-safe roads to go down.

'But, truly, there's so much talent. I'm not just saying it's black people - there are Asian people, disabled people, and people from the LGBTQ+ community who are all capable of doing a job. My rule has always been to get the best person for the job.

'It doesn't matter what they look like or where they're from, just get the best person for the job. The Black to Front initiative opened everyone's eyes to realise they can change things up drastically and it can still work. Stop being scared.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQGET_0hErxebw00
Coming soon: The revamp will see Judi Love back grilling guests in the On The Bed Interview
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqgFp_0hErxebw00
Exciting: Harriet Rose will be out and about on the streets playing Hot Sausage with members of the public and Big Breakfast newsreader Phil Gayle returns to deliver the headlines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srbXE_0hErxebw00

Meanwhile, in a chat with The Guardian, host Mo said: 'It reflects the changing face of our society.

'Of course, there will be some people that are still stuck in their ways – "Two black presenters? They're taking over!" – but there's also people who genuinely want to see different faces and voices on TV.'

Co-host AJ added: 'People should be seen and represented, that's very important to me. We've got that diversity on the show now, we've got a range of characters.'

The revamp will see Judi Love back grilling guests in the On The Bed Interview, Melvin and Harriet Rose will be out and about on the streets of the UK playing Hot Sausage with members of the public and Big Breakfast newsreader Phil Gayle returns to deliver the morning’s headlines.

As well as features and games, Mo and AJ will be joined by Oscar and Bafta winning actor, Daniel Kaluuya, singer Rita Ora, Big Breakfast legend Denise Van Outen, comedian Joel Dommett, rap sensation Aitch and chef Big Has with more guest names to be announced.

Prior to the Black To Front special The Big Breakfast last aired in 2001 with Denise Van Outen, 47, and Johnny Vaughan, 55, as the hosts.

The Big Breakfast will air Saturdays from August 13 at 10am on Channel 4 and All 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiXTC_0hErxebw00
Blast from the past: The morning show last aired on 12 January 2001 with Denise Van Outen, 47, and Johnny Vaughan, 55, as the hosts

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Lenny Henry
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Melvin Odoom
Person
Judi Love
Person
Johnny Vaughan
Person
Aj Odudu
Person
Rita Ora
Daily Mail

Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton announce the birth of their son via surrogate... as the star speaks out on their 'challenging' five year journey to becoming parents

Adrienne Bailon has announced her and husband Israel Houghton, 51, have welcomed a son via surrogate. The singer/host, 38, shared a photo of her holding their newborn, revealing his name as Ever James. Adrienne wrote: 'We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'I don't know if I'm comfortable with that': John Lennon's son Julian is shocked by his father being brought 'back to life' to duet in hi-tech stage performances with ex-Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney

The son of slain Beatles legend John Lennon has told how difficult it was to watch his father's posthumous Glastonbury performance with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney. Lennon was brought back to life via the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 track 'I've Got A Feeling' alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set at the summer festival in June.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Racism#The Big Breakfast#Channel 4
Vibe

Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer

Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
MOVIES
Elle Silver

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Janet Street-Porter tells Loose Women that plus-size people shouldn't get 'special treatment' on planes and should pay more for their clothes after travel influencers call on airlines to treat them 'like humans'

Janet Street-Porter has let rip on Loose Women after plus-sized influencers have spoken out about the uncomfortable aspects of flying. After the influencers wrote about their experiences flying as larger passengers, which are often very difficult, the journalist said the UK has 'normalised being overweight'. Kirsty Leanne, a British travel...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist

Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tvinsider.com

‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Without Warning and Only Sometimes: Scenes from an Unpredictable Childhood by Kit de Waal – review

When Mandy O’Loughlin was little, she fell hard off a table at her home at 70 Springfield Road, Birmingham while singing along to (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction on the radio. After nearly biting her tongue in half, she lived off ice-cream and had a lisp for weeks. When she asked her baby sister to give her “a kith”, her siblings gave her a nickname that stuck: Kit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Heated moment Carrie Bickmore and Steve Price argue about whether 'racist' statues of the past should be torn down - after report criticised 'too many monuments to white males'

Hosts of The Project have erupted over plans to tear down a statue that has been deemed racist, after a report criticised there being 'too many monuments to white males'. Hobart City Council is taking down a statue of William Crowther, who removed the skull of Aboriginal man William Lanne in 1869 and sent it to London nine years before he became Tasmania's premier.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

544K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy