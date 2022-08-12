Read full article on original website
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
Jolly Yolly Kids "coming soon" to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will soon open a location at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to "coming soon" signage posted across their future storefront. An indoor gym, playground and learning center for children, Jolly Yolly can also host birthday parties. Look for Jolly Yolly on Level 1 next to The Cheesecake Factory, in the Old Navy wing of the mall.
Today’s Rental was chosen for the basement, porch and price, obviously
This rental is located at 317 34th Pl NE near Dix St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,700 / 3br – 1800ft2 – Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Row Home In Quiet NE Location (Washington DC) Updated brick row-home with front porch and fantastic rear yard nestled in...
Five Below is Coming to Wheaton Mall
Five Below is coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall at 11160 Veirs Mill Rd in Wheaton. The new store will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that is currently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini is expected to relocate to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. We’re told construction on the new Five Below is scheduled to begin in a few months.
Giant Donates $6,000 During Grand Opening Celebration of Newest MoCo Store
Earlier this month, Giant Food celebrated the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 12028 Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring (Calverton). The doors officially opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 5th and the company touts 100 new jobs to the Silver Spring community and comes following a season of grand re-openings at three additional Giant Food stores across Maryland and Virginia. During the Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony, Giant Food president Ira Kress joined the Wizards and Capitals’ mascots, MoCo Councilmember Tom Hucker, WTOP sports anchor Dave Johnson in presenting $3,000 checks to Manna Food Center and Impact Silver Spring. The new store replaces the Giant store located at 11701 Beltsville Drive in Beltsville.
Rockville LensCrafters moves to new Pike & Rose location (Photos) The new LensCrafters store at 901 Rose Avenue at Pike & Rose in Rockville isn't entirely new. It is actually the new location of the existing LensCrafters shop at 1060 Rockville Pike at Edmonston Crossing. That location has now been cleared out.
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store
WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
Fire Severely Damages Michelin-Starred Restaurant Reverie in Georgetown
Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Reverie in Georgetown was devastated by a fire in the kitchen area early Friday morning. “The fire and smoke damage is extensive and we will have to completely rebuild. We’ve been saying from day 1 we aren’t going anywhere and this won’t stop us, it will only make us better,” chef/owner Johnny Spero posted on Instagram. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Naz's Halal opens in Rockville
Is now open at 1040 Rockville Pike, in the Edmonston Crossing shopping center. The restaurant began as a food truck in Queens, New York, and has now expanded into bricks-and-mortar operations in California, Maryland, New York, and Rhode Island. This Rockville location is so new, it doesn't even appear on the locations section of their website yet - but, you can order from the Rockville restaurant through the website.
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
Greek Aroma Mediterranean Grill to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is expanding from Frederick to Montgomery County. Their new location will be in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. All meats served at Greek Aroma are halal. They will compete with Cava and Grill Kabob in the food court at the mall.
Found this gem near 495
He was on Braddock Rd. yesterday. Dude has been doing this for a couple years now. Used to see him outside of Springfield mall. My politics lean the same way, but I have no interest in anything like this at all. I don’t understand the drive of people who do stuff like this.
Silver Spring Crowds Enjoy International Festival
Crowds in Silver Spring enjoyed music, dancing and foods during International Food and Craft Festival in Veteran’s Plaza Sunday. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this around the world tour featured more than 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ kept the groove going with an international playlist as visitors checked out the brightly colored clothing and crafts for sale.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
7400 Rhode Island Ave - [HOLD FUNDS - 8.1.22]
7400 Rhode Island Ave - [HOLD FUNDS - 8.1.22], College Park, MD. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
2030 North Capitol Street NW
4 bedroom - Great NW DC location - Make your home in this spacious 4 bedroom duplex in NW DC. This unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Tenant pays gas and electric. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2030 N Capitol...
Derwood home burglarized
One or more suspects broke into a home in Derwood early Sunday morning, August 14, 2022. Montgomery County police were called to the scene in the unit block of Beauvoir Court at 1:06 AM. Officers found evidence of forced entry at the home.
