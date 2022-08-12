Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nypressnews.com
Two of New York’s Oldest Mafia Clans Charged in Money Laundering Scheme
For nearly a decade, families visited a small coffee shop in suburban Long Island for pastries and gelato. Many were unaware of the longstanding operation playing out just feet away from them: Mafia members were running a secret underground gambling den in the store. The business was one of several...
nypressnews.com
NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to endorse Carlina Rivera in 10th Congressional District race
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams plans to throw her weight behind fellow Democratic Council member Carlina Rivera’s campaign for the city’s hotly-contested 10th Congressional District, according to a source familiar with the matter. Adams will officially unveil the endorsement during a press conference with Rivera in downtown Manhattan on...
nypressnews.com
Exclusive: CBS2 rides with NYPD as it takes new approach to vendors and panhandlers
We see them standing in the middle of the highways, under pouring rain and blazing sun — women selling fruit and panhandlers asking for money. The NYPD calls it a growing problem. CBS2’s Ali Bauman has the story.
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says
NEW YORK – The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning. The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for...
nypressnews.com
Former Prosecutor Turned Advocate Is Charged With Rape in Manhattan
At the time, Mr. Foss denied any sexual misconduct, saying in response to WBUR, “I have seen recent social media posts alleging improper conduct in my past. I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”
nypressnews.com
State Department: 5 of 8 wounded in shooting in Jerusalem from Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Eight people were wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Saturday night. The State Department says five of them are Americans who are from Brooklyn. On Sunday, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with people who know them in Williamsburg.
nypressnews.com
Taxi drivers rally in Queens after passengers accused of beating driver Kutin Gyimah to death
NEW YORK — There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him. That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A woman was killed and another was injured while swimming in a pool in the Bronx, police said. It happened at a building located at Palisade Avenue near Kapock Street at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police say a tree fell into the pool. One woman, 50,...
nypressnews.com
Salman Rushdie ‘talking and joking’ a day after brutal attack
Author Salman Rushdie was off a ventilator and in good spirits Saturday, a day after being stabbed as he went to give a lecture in upstate Chautauqua, his agent confirmed. Rushdie, 75, remained in serious condition but was said to be “talking (and joking)”, fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted.
Comments / 0