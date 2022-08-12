ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nypressnews.com

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to endorse Carlina Rivera in 10th Congressional District race

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams plans to throw her weight behind fellow Democratic Council member Carlina Rivera’s campaign for the city’s hotly-contested 10th Congressional District, according to a source familiar with the matter. Adams will officially unveil the endorsement during a press conference with Rivera in downtown Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says

NEW YORK – The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning. The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Former Prosecutor Turned Advocate Is Charged With Rape in Manhattan

At the time, Mr. Foss denied any sexual misconduct, saying in response to WBUR, “I have seen recent social media posts alleging improper conduct in my past. I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

Salman Rushdie ‘talking and joking’ a day after brutal attack

Author Salman Rushdie was off a ventilator and in good spirits Saturday, a day after being stabbed as he went to give a lecture in upstate Chautauqua, his agent confirmed. Rushdie, 75, remained in serious condition but was said to be “talking (and joking)”, fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY

