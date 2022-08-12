ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Aabha Gopan

Mother gets son 'paternity present' to be away from his baby

Do women require their partners’ help after delivery?. Paternity leave is the time for fathers’ to bond with their newborns and support their emotionally and physically exhausted partners. Additionally, it can ensure better gender equity at home and at the workspace.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
TODAY.com

150 unusual baby names for baby boys and girls

For expectant parents, picking a baby name is sometimes the hardest part, especially if parents-to-be want a name as special as their newborn. Some moms and dads may struggle to pick an unusual, or unique, baby name. Pamela Redmond of the baby name site Nameberry told TODAY Parents that parents...
The Independent

My son’s death made me rethink my views on abortion

Growing up in the US after Roe v Wade, abortion was never at the forefront of my mind; that is, until my infant son’s death in 2017. As a woman of childbearing age, I thought about abortion in an abstract way and labeled myself as pro-choice, although I never had one myself. Then my son died. He died unexpectedly at the end of a forty-week healthy pregnancy. And suddenly the debates around abortion became more meaningful to me.
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Gillian Sisley

Father Refuses to Move Trans Gender Reveal Party for Son

How much should teenagers accommodate the schedules of adults?. Being a teenager is a challenging time, from a physiological and a psychological perspective. Hormones are raging, bodies are changing, and teenagers are learning to discover their own identity and how they fit in the world.
Motherly

Motherhood comes with challenges—at every stage

Here’s the cut and dried truth: Being a mom is hard. It doesn’t matter your age—how “young” or “old” you are. It doesn’t matter when you first became a mom or when you gave birth to your last. It doesn’t matter if you’re a mom of one or of many. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a mother for a few years or for ten. Motherhood—in all of its dynamics—is hard. Challenging. All-consuming.
The Independent

How dads can use hypnobirthing to help at the birth of their child

Childbirth is an incredibly painful experience, and one that a labouring woman’s partner can usually do little or nothing to help with.Unless, that is, they know how to use hypnobirthing.Hypnobirthing is a pain management method that uses techniques including visualisation, relaxation and deep breathing, to help mothers during labour. And dads are slowly realising that becoming familiar with the techniques could help them make a real difference to their partner’s childbirth pain, and thus the whole birthing experience.For that reason, the dads’ parenting website DaddiLife (daddilife.com) has published what it says is the first-ever hypnobirthing guide for dads, A Positive...
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Let Parents Pay for IVF Treatments for Sister

For many adults, eventually starting a family and having children is a goal that they have. It may be something that is more important to some compared to others. With that said, there is nothing more devastating to someone who wants children than the struggle of infertility. It's estimated that 1 in 6 couples in the United States struggle with infertility, meaning that they are unable to carry a pregnancy to term or get pregnant after 1 year of trying.

