Lancaster County, PA

PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Atlas Obscura

Big Chiques Bridge #4

Also known as Schenck’s Mill Bridge, this single span, double burr arch covered truss bridge spans Chiques Creek at the intersection of South Erisman Road and Schenck Road, and is one of less than 30 covered bridges remaining in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Constructed in 1847 by Charles Malhorn and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Driver Safe in Storm-Related Route 23 Tree Fall

WARWICK PA – A 59-year-old Elverson man escaped serious injury and emerged with only “minor scratches” from a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Ridge Road east of Trythall Road in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Monday (Aug. 15, 2022). The accident was attributed to effects of a severe wind and rain storm.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 301.11 Handwashing Cleanser, Availability. A new handwashing sink was installed in the area past the bar; towels, a sign and trash receptacle are needed. 4 – 302.14 Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA

