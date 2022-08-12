Read full article on original website
Plane bound for Myerstown crashes in West Virginia; 3 dead, FAA investigating
A small plane heading from Indiana to Myerstown crashed last Thursday, Aug. 11, near Metz, West Virginia, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh, resulting in three deaths. The identity of those on board and their places of residence had not been released by publication time. FAA records show that the...
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
Big Chiques Bridge #4
Also known as Schenck’s Mill Bridge, this single span, double burr arch covered truss bridge spans Chiques Creek at the intersection of South Erisman Road and Schenck Road, and is one of less than 30 covered bridges remaining in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Constructed in 1847 by Charles Malhorn and...
3 killed when small plane crashes in West Virginia
The plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Pennsylvania.
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
Driver Safe in Storm-Related Route 23 Tree Fall
WARWICK PA – A 59-year-old Elverson man escaped serious injury and emerged with only “minor scratches” from a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Ridge Road east of Trythall Road in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Monday (Aug. 15, 2022). The accident was attributed to effects of a severe wind and rain storm.
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 301.11 Handwashing Cleanser, Availability. A new handwashing sink was installed in the area past the bar; towels, a sign and trash receptacle are needed. 4 – 302.14 Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate...
Bicyclist killed following early morning crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bicyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in Lancaster County early Saturday, Aug. 13, according to police. Brian Kozera, 44, was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the incident, but succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash. The crash occurred on...
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
Pennsylvania man argued with mom drove into crowd killing 1, injuring 17, then beat mother to death
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death. Police identified the driver […]
West Virginia officials investigating plane crash with 3 people on board
METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) – Nexstar has been following reports of an aircraft crashing in Marion County. According to 911 officials, it happened just after 7:00 p.m Thursday when a small plane crashed near the community of Metz, just north of Mannington. At least three people were on board The reporter on the scene said several […]
Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
Attorney wants Lebanon city police to provide body cam footage of dog’s death
The attorney handling the Shughart family’s legal action against Lebanon city police for the death of their dog said the video shot by a witness makes it clear that Gunner was no threat to the three officers who had him pinned to the ground. “There’s no doubt,” attorney Kristina...
