Rock Springs, WY

wyo4news.com

Volunteers needed for BLM Rock Springs NPLD event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up the surrounding Rock Springs area in an early celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

8th annual Tiger Town Bash set for September 1 in a new location

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the eighth annual Tiger Town Bash. Set for Thursday, September 1, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase our TIGER PRIDE as our students head back to school; it’s also just days before the first home football game! The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team, and marching band will be performing and all clubs, organizations, and groups are invited to set up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Insights – Art on the Green

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Rock Springs Junior High Students recognized by youth football league for fundraising project

Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the halftime of one of Saturday’s little league football games, local junior high students were recognized for their fundraising project. Students Donte Mondragon, Dylan Close, and Ludvin Rogriquez Gomez began a language arts project they coined “no football player left behind” to help raise money for registration fees for the upcoming little league football season. Incoming 8th-grade student, Donte Mondragon took the field at halftime of the 9 a.m. little league game featuring the Buccs at the Vikings to be recognized on behalf of all the students involved in the project.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy rains force week-long closure of Flaming Gorge Road in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Recent heavy rains in Wyoming will lead to a closure of Sweetwater County Road No. 33, also known as Flaming Gorge Road. The road will be closed at the intersection with Upper Marsh Creek starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 24.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Moore and Froats

Jason Froats and Criscilla Moore are pleased to announce their marriage, which took place on July 13, 2022 at Colloca Estate Winery in Sterling, NY. The bride is the daughter of John and Patsy Shassetz of Rock Springs, WY. The groom is the son of Mark and Erin Froats of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Jynneos Vaccine is available at Sweetwater County Public Health

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health has received the Jynneos Vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease. Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is reserved for those people who are at the highest risk. The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Polling locations: Where do I vote?

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Do you know where to vote for the Primary Elections? If not, click this link –> https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/PollPlace/ and type in your address to learn where you can go and vote tomorrow. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are the 2022 current...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Vehicle crash that occurred this evening in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno. Picerno was traveling northwest on Palisades Way when she made a sharp left turn, which caused her vehicle to leave the south side of the roadway, travel through a fence, and then into the side of the home. No one was injured in the crash. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Picerno was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol following the investigation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

