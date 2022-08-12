Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
Russian wheat down as new crop arrives
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week after a larger new crop and the gradual recovery of exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $350 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 890,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 780,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. The wheat price for immediate supply was $349-353 per tonne vs $350-355 a week ago, it added. Prices in the domestic market also fell, Sovecon said because of weaker demand from exporters and concerns about the quality of the new crop. "There is a lot of chatter about poor quality. There are many offers of sprouted grain in Russia's central regions," Sovecon said. Hot and dry weather is expected in Russia's Volga regions this week, which could hit the spring wheat crop in this area, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,700 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +600 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t +$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,047.5/t -$39.5 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 11*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 75.5 62.8 8.9 Crop, as of same 74.9 56.3 13.1 date in 2021 Yield, 4.17 4.43 3.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.04 3.32 2.66 date in 2021 Harvested area, 18.1 14.2 2.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 24.6 16.9 4.9 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 61.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant
KYIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations...
First ship carrying Ukraine wheat under UN deal docks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish city, said. The Belize-flagged vessel is the first to carry wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea since Russia's...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
UPDATE 2-Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria -shipping sources
BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources said, after the vessel's had been sailing with its transponder off. The Sierra Leone-flagged...
UPDATE 1-U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa
(Adds quotes, change dateline to Yuzhne from Odesa, changes media identifier to UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-UN) YUZHNE, Ukraine, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said.
GRAINS-Soy dives on China's economic uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped more than 3.5% on Monday, their first decline in three sessions following unexpected data from China that suggested declining demand for U.S. agricultural commodities from the country. The People's Bank of China cut key interest rates on weaker-than-expected economic data from the...
UPDATE 1-Bayer says it will continue supplying Russia with agricultural inputs
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said it has decided to continue supplying Russia with essential agricultural inputs, reversing course from comments made in March that supplies for 2023 would be contingent on Russia stopping its attacks on Ukraine. The world's largest seed and pesticide firm said in a...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses on demand concerns, U.S. weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with expectations of crop-friendly U.S. weather conditions and declining demand in top importer China weighing on the market. Wheat ticked higher after two sessions of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
WRAPUP 2-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
KYIV, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed...
First ship bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port -Refinitiv data
ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday. Earlier, a joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and...
GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2% on U.S. crop forecast, weather; corn, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid more than 2% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat lost more than 1% each. "Traders...
UPDATE 3-First post-blockade food aid ship leaves Ukraine for Africa
* Ship left Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi -Eikon data. * Five ships left Ukraine on Tuesday -Turkish ministry. * Thirty ships apply to go to Ukraine in next two weeks -minister (Adds WFP statement) By Pavel Polityuk and Daren Butler. KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The ship Brave Commander has...
WRAPUP 7-Explosions shake Russian-held Crimea, Ukraine hints at role
KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Explosions rocked an ammunition depot and disrupted trains in Russian-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, the latest such incident in a region Moscow uses as a supply line for its war in Ukraine. Moscow's senior representative in the region, Sergei Aksyonov, confirmed that two people were wounded,...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Explosions rocked an ammunition depot and disrupted trains in Russian-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, the latest such incident in a region Moscow uses as a supply line for its war in Ukraine. FIGHTING. * Russia blamed saboteurs for orchestrating a series of explosions at an ammunition depot...
WRAPUP 9-Blasts at Russian base in Crimea show possible Ukrainian fightback
KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moscow denounced sabotage and Ukraine hinted at responsibility for new explosions on Tuesday at a military base in the Russian-annexed Crimea region that is an important war supply line. The blasts engulfed an ammunition depot at a Russian military base in the north of the...
GRAINS-Grains weighed by China, Ukraine, weather
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures fell for a second day on Tuesday, pressured by rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest, as well as economic uncertainty in China and grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
GRAINS-Grains fall on U.S. weather, Ukrainian grain shipments
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures fell for a second day on Tuesday, pressured by rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest, as well as economic uncertainty in China and grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
