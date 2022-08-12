Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Barnett, Fischer and Jones Named B1G Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer and Sydney Jones were all named Big Ten Women’s Soccer Players to Watch this season. As a team, the Buckeyes were picked to finish fifth by the league’s head coaches in the preseason poll. Barnett has been...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Set Fall Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, the Ohio State women’s lacrosse program is set to hit the road for three events and will close out the slate with a day of competition in Columbus. The Buckeyes begin their competition schedule at the two-day Power 5 Fall Fest, hosted by...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📝 Defensive Line Talk Fall Camp
Ohio State held Day 11 of fall training camp Tuesday and the defensive line met with media afterwards to discuss team progress. “I know I have a job to do, to make my unit the best unit and that’s what motivates me every day.”. On Tyler Friday:. “I think...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Ranked Seventh in AVCA Preseason Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its preseason poll on Monday, just 11 days prior to the Buckeyes’ season opener. Ohio State was selected seventh in the AVCA’s preseason poll. Last season, the Buckeyes set a program record with 14-consecutive weeks in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in the Pros — Summer Update
JJ Wolf – 83 (83 career high) JJ has had an eventful 2022 so far and has climbed into the Top 100 in the world rankings for the first time in his career. He’s played well at times at both the Challenger and ATP levels. He’s reached the semifinals of four Challenger events and has also advanced in the main draw at five ATP 500 level or higher events. He advanced to the round of 16 at the ATP 500 in Acapulco in February where he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He then won a main draw match the next week in Indian Wells and then played Tsitsipas again, this time in the second round of the ATP event in Miami in March. Wolf beat American Jenson Brooksby, who was ranked No. 36 at the time, in the first round of the ATP 250 event in Houston. At the Citi Open, he claimed perhaps the best win of his career, knocking-off world No. 22 Denis Shapovalov in three sets and advancing to his first ATP quarterfinal. Wolf has appeared in seven Grand Slams and reached the round of 32 at the 2020 US Open.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bouzakis, Feldman Wrestle for Bronze at U20 World Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Feldman and Nic Bouzakis, incoming Ohio State freshmen, will both wrestle for a chance at a bronze medal Wednesday at the 2022 Junior World Championships at Sofia, Bulgaria. Wrestling at 125kg in the international competition, Feldman defeated Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov, a 2022 U20 European silver...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hockey Canada Selects Three Buckeyes to National Team Rosters
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following two weeks of the National Women’s Team Summer Showcase, Buckeyes Emma Maltais, Jenn Gardiner and Raygan Kirk have been selected to Hockey Canada National Team rosters. Maltais will represent Ohio State on Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship team later this...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Buckeyes Named to USA Hockey Rosters
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four current and former Buckeyes were selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team and Collegiate Select Team, USA Hockey announced Sunday. Jincy Dunne, Paetyn Levis, Amanda Thiele and Makenna Webster earned their roster spots after a week at the National Festival in Buffalo, N.Y. Former...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ah Chow and Nelson Travel to 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior all-arounder Justin Ah Chow and junior all-arounder Kameron Nelson are slated to compete at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships this weekend. The senior men’s division is scheduled to competed on Thursday and Saturday evenings, with both sessions beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Both senior...
