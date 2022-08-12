Read full article on original website
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
WBOC
Honoring Delmarva Farmers: Brandon Bonk
Ten years ago, Brandon Bonk, of Kent County, Del., was managing 2,500 acres of grains and had just partnered with another young farmer to plant 85 acres of potatoes. Now with 5,500 total acres in production, 275 of those acres potatoes, Brandon then and now considers his a family farm.
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
WBOC
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
Bay Net
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
wlen.com
Mother of Delaware man who drove into Capitol barrier speaks out
Tamara Cunningham, mother of the man who drove into the Capitol barrier this past Sunday, mentioned his son struggled with brain trauma from growing up playing football. She mentioned the brain trauma left him with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
WBOC
Delaware DMV Recalls a Vanity License Plate
Breast cancer survivor, Kari Lynn Overington, ordered and received her vanity license plate in Jan. 2021. The plate holds a special place in her heart, but now the Delaware DMV is recalling it. The plate reads, "F CANCER."
theurbannews.com
Non-Bank Lender Trident Mortgage to Pay Over $22 Million for Redlining
USDOJ, CFPB, State AGs participate in joint fair housing enforcement. A four-year investigation begun by Pennsylvania’s state attorney general attracted the support and resources of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to bring the first-ever redlining enforcement involving a non-bank lender. On...
11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall
If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of nine places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
