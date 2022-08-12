Read full article on original website
Related
Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart
Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city officials offer reminders about garbage pickup
City officials reminded people Monday on best practices for garbage collection every week. A press release offered these tips to ensure residents’ garbage and trash is collected every week.
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
Kingsport Times-News
Work continues to bridge over Boone Lake in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists to continue to be mindful of lane reductions on U.S. Highway 11E/19W as work continues on the bridge over Boone Lake. Repair work at the site, which is located near Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park, will result in...
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
elizabethton.com
Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’
Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
JOHNSON CITY — Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. In between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long process that began...
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
‘The middle of a surge’ | Ballad COVID hospitalizations hit 168 Monday
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials say the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at its hospitals continues to rise, which has led the system to once again issue its weekly COVID-19 data reports. The first report since April 2022 was sent out on Friday, Aug. 12. New numbers confirmed by Ballad Health Monday show […]
Johnson City Press
Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food
After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Food Truck Park opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
Kingsport Times-News
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22., just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
Comments / 0