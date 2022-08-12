ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John M. Dabbs

Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart

Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
#School Safety#The Lewis Group#Jonesborough School#Washington County Schools
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Work continues to bridge over Boone Lake in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists to continue to be mindful of lane reductions on U.S. Highway 11E/19W as work continues on the bridge over Boone Lake. Repair work at the site, which is located near Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park, will result in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’

Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
John M. Dabbs

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes

JOHNSON CITY — Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. In between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long process that began...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food

After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
UNICOI, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
Kingsport Times-News

Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22., just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

