Related
EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
MedCity News
Inside Kaiser’s strike: Mental health workers say they refuse to keep providing subpar care
Kathy Ray has been working at Kaiser Permanente for 30 years. She said the organization is changing — now run by “MBAs” who she believes are far more concerned with profit than the wellbeing of patients and staff. That’s why she joined thousands of fellow members of...
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters got their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which the top four vote-getters will advance to November’s general election. The special election and regular primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor and state legislative seats are on opposite sides of a two-sided ballot. It could take until Aug. 31 to know the winner of the special election. The three candidates competing in the House special election are Republicans Palin and Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola. The winner will serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young ’s term. Young, a Republican, held the state’s only House seat for 49 years. He died in March.
