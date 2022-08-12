Neighbor to Neighbor is partnering with Point72 Asset Management to provide new backpacks and school supplies to local students from kindergarten through high school. As back-to-school season approaches this year, many parents are struggling to afford the basics for their children due to inflation and increased cost of living. Every student deserves to be adequately prepared to take on their academic responsibilities and able to engage equally alongside their peers.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO