Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
greenwichfreepress.com
Driver Faces Charges Following Crash on West Putnam Ave
On Aug 5 Greenwich Police were detailed to the area of 699 West Putnam Ave on a report of a car crash. Upon arrival officers observed the vehicle running in the parking lot and the driver appeared slumped within. Upon approaching the vehicle to conduct a welfare check, officers detected...
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
greenwichfreepress.com
Soap in Pickwick Plaza Fountain Creates Mound of Suds
Greenwich Police Lt Martin O’Reilly said an incident involving soap in the fountain at Pickwick Plaza was reported to Greenwich Police on Monday Aug 15. O’Reilly said the incident occurred sometime in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday. On Monday around 10:00am, as passers by stopped take...
greenwichfreepress.com
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Beautifying Local Train Stations
GCT is clean (mostly), well patrolled and filled with people, each giving the others a share sense of safety and community. However, visit any commuter rail station in Connecticut and the vibe is often quite different. First, is the station waiting room locked or open? Same with the restrooms. Are...
greenwichfreepress.com
A Visit from Santa at Boys & Girls Club Camp Simmons Dials Down the Summer Heat
Recently, at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich’s Camp Simmons, a couple of big named guests made their way up Lake Ave to give a surprise visit to the young campers for their yearly ‘Christmas in July’ event. For lunch they were treated to food off...
greenwichfreepress.com
Leo “Bucky” Creamer, 88
Leo Christopher Creamer (Bucky), a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away on August 13 at the age of 88. Bucky was born on September 26, 1933 in Greenwich. He is the last surviving child of Leo and Cecilia (Masterson) Creamer, predeceased by six brothers (James, John, William, Robert, Peter, Frank) and three sisters (Alice, Mary, Jean).
greenwichfreepress.com
The Bruce Museum Appoints Carolyn Hamrak as Chief Financial Officer
The Bruce Museum in Greenwich on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carolyn Hamrak as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Hamrak, an accomplished financial professional in both the nonprofit and for-profit services sector, joined the museum on July 5, 2022. Ms. Hamrak comes to the Bruce with 30+ years of diverse financial...
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbor to Neighbor and Point72 Partner to Provide Students with New School Supplies
Neighbor to Neighbor is partnering with Point72 Asset Management to provide new backpacks and school supplies to local students from kindergarten through high school. As back-to-school season approaches this year, many parents are struggling to afford the basics for their children due to inflation and increased cost of living. Every student deserves to be adequately prepared to take on their academic responsibilities and able to engage equally alongside their peers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Christ Church Greenwich Invites You to a Noche Cubana Party
Join the fun for a fiesta fabulosa. Christ Church will host a Noche Cubana celebration on Friday, September 23, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm in the Outdoor Tent at Tomes-Higgins House, 216 East Putnam Ave. All are welcome. $75 per person Tickets on sale NOW: christchurchgreenwich.org. Wear your favorite...
greenwichfreepress.com
Michele Iannello Named Program Coordinator for School Counseling, Replaces Judy Nedell
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced on Monday that Michele Iannello has been named program coordinator for school counseling, effective September 6. Iannello replaces Judy Nedell, who recently retired after 22 years of loyal service to Greenwich Schools. Ms. Iannello will be responsible for ensuring Greenwich Public Schools...
greenwichfreepress.com
LWV Greenwich: Reminder for Parents of College-Bound Students
If you have a student who is about to head off to college, the Greenwich League of Women Voters suggests remind them to apply for an absentee ballot so they can vote in the November 8 election. Go to Vote411.org for all election information including how to get your Absentee...
