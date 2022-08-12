Read full article on original website
Random Yankee Notes
Torres being miked up for Sunday night baseball is just plain crazy. Torres can’t focus enough on the game much less talk and field at the same time. How the Yankees allow that is beyond me. Wow what an abysmal road trip. I cannot recall such a waste of...
Breaking down Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s clutch play in Boston
No matter how you measure it, the New York Yankees have one of the best defenses in baseball this season. Their 14 Outs Above Average rank seventh in baseball, and their 4.6 UZR/150 is behind only the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians. For those who prefer more traditional metrics, their .988 fielding percentage also ranks third, behind the Cardinals and Mariners. Most impressively of all, their 71 Defensive Runs Saved lead the second-place Dodgers by a full 12 runs.
Why is Marwin Gonzalez still on the Yankees’ roster?
If I didn’t spend a considerable amount of time staring at the Yankees’ active roster and trying to figure out what to write about, I think I would probably forget that Marwin Gonzalez is still part of the team. The Yankees have used him so sporadically that it would not be a surprise if most fans did not recognize him as part of the team. Since the start of August — which is now half-over — he has a grand total of six plate appearances with no hits (though with one walk and a hit by pitch). This begs the question: Why is he still on the active roster?
Has Domingo Germán shown enough to stick as a starter?
For the Yankees fans watching the game against the Red Sox on the 12th of August, they found something that has become somewhat of an oddity. The Yankees started Domingo Germán, and he pitched well. Over six innings, he allowed just one earned run on five hits and two walks. Weirdly, he only recorded four strikeouts in this outing. Overall, his performance on Saturday was very good, even if the Yankees ending up losing the game. It was certainly not his fault.
Yankees 0, Rays 4: It’s Aaron Hicks’ world, we’re all stuck in it
Let August 15, 2022 be forever known as The Aaron Hicks Game That Absolutely Nobody Asked For. Led by the ineptitude of their center fielder, the Yankees’ offense continued their precipitous plunge into the abyss, falling to a horrid 8 runs scored in their last 59 innings (and 3 in their last 34). Meanwhile, new bullpen arm Lou Trivino had a nuclear meltdown in the ninth to put this one truly out of reach, 4-0, as the Yankees got shut out in back-to-back contests for the first time in six years.
Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review
The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview
Another day, another series loss for the Yankees. They’re now losers of ten of their last 13 and have scored three or fewer runs in eight of their last ten. They’ll have to reverse this trend in a hurry and will look to do so in the next three games against the Rays.
Which version of the Yankees is for real?
This team is so freakin’ good. As of writing this (5:00 p.m. on Saturday), the Yankees have a 71-42 record. They have a 10 game lead in the AL East and are just 1.5 games back of the best record in the entire American League. They have the fourth-best winning percentage in all of baseball, and if the season ended today they would have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Aaron Judge is on pace to challenge the all-time home run record, and Gerrit Cole is on pace to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout total.
Yankees 1, Rays 3: Scoreless streak broken, but struggles continue
Stop us when you’ve heard this one before. In Tuesday’s game against the Rays, the Yankees got a nice overall outing from their pitching staff, only for their offense to be completely held in check. That’s been the story for a lot of the Yankees’ recent games — especially the past week in particular — and it was the case again in this one.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Drew Rasmussen strives for perfection
The Yankees have given their rivals an opening recently, dropping games left and right and slipping in the race for the AL’s best record. Thankfully, no one in the AL East has had it in them to make the division much of a competition, but the Yankees lost yet again yesterday, offering another opportunity to make up ground.
Higashioka’s improvement is a small but helpful piece for struggling Yankees
After an almost unbelievable showing in spring training, New York Yankees fans were crossing their fingers for at least a presentable offensive season from 32-year-old catcher Kyle Higashioka. That did not happen, and Jose Trevino, brought in to replace Gary Sánchez, took the mantle as the far superior all-around option. However, over the last two months, Higashioka has broken out of whatever was holding him back and is becoming a threat to hit the ball at the plate.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/14/22
Yesterday brought two novelties with it — the Yankees won a game, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a home run. The Yankees shortstop finally got rid of the goose egg on his stat line, powering one over the Monster and critically contributing to the team’s win over Boston. They’ll put an end to this miserable road trip tonight, and they could do so with a series win.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Nestor Cortes vs. Jeffrey Springs
Last night saw the Yankees’ funk continue in a 4-0 loss to the Rays. Despite seven hits, the Yankees still couldn’t manage to plate a run, with even the ever-reliable Aaron Judge grounding into two double plays. It was that kinda day in that kinda stretch. However, today is a new day, and a new chance to pick things up.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Jalen Beeks
The Yankees limp back to the Bronx a beaten and bedraggled bunch. After a disastrous road trip, they are now losers of 10 of their last 13. The offense is bordering on nonexistent while the bullpen (read: Clay Holmes) has blown their fair share of games. New York requires a reversal of these trends if they’re to have success in the three-game set against the Rays starting tonight. The two-time defending AL East champs have been derailed by injuries and have only been able to truly hang around in the Wild Card mix for most of 2022, but if they can find a way to sweep the scuffling Yankees, they would move to within eight games of first place for the first time since June 10th.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/14/22
New York Post | Jon Heyman: Apparently the chase for Luis Castillo ahead of August 2nd’s trade deadline was a real one, although it seems the Reds were less interested in the Yankees’ offer than you might expect. The club offered top outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez as the headliner in a trade package, but balked at the inclusion of either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, and Cincy clearly prioritized the higher-ranked infielders.
Exploring the complexities of the AL MVP debate
MVP talk has been heating up of late, as it tends to do as we approach the later months of the season. The debate for the American League’s award, of course, is largely centered around Aaron Judge and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Both players, no matter which aspects you’re considering, are having excellent MVP-like campaigns. There is much to weigh when considering who stands as the most deserving recipient between the stars. Who exactly it is is the primary concern (of course), but there’s also what the award means to each of us, and how exactly we arrive at those decisions is at the heart of this debate as well.
New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Michael Wacha
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are playing in a series with the expected balance that ignores where each team is in their respective 2022 campaigns. It doesn’t matter that the Yanks have a commanding lead in the AL East, and the Red Sox have a sub-.500 record in last place of the division.
Yankees History: Tim Locastro and other weird DHs
An unfortunate moment in Monday night’s game against the Mariners put the Yankees into a semi-amusing situation. In a brutal bit of bad luck, Matt Carpenter fractured his foot after fouling a ball of it, leaving him out possibly for the rest of the season. While that’s both a...
Wandy Peralta is throwing his slider more often
The New York Yankees are in the middle of possibly their toughest stretch in 2022. Through 162 games any team, regardless of how great it is, will have ups and downs, but you have to take a deeper look than that, and it’s not so much that they’re losing, but how they are losing.
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
Well, that was one atrocious road trip. The Yankees dropped seven of their last nine games, including a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals, and have lost 10 of their last 13 overall. A so-so July has launched right into a downright terrible August, and there’s no remaining help on the way — this team will have to get out of their own heads by themselves.
