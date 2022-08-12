ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Jay Cutler Responded After Kristin Cavallari Said Their Marriage Was "Toxic"

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqyTE_0hErszIG00

Well, Jay Cutler has responded to what Kristin Cavallari said about him .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWGM5_0hErszIG00
Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

If you missed it, Kristin recently appeared on the Call Me Daddy podcast, where she opened up about their relationship and what caused them to get a divorce .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vivvm_0hErszIG00
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The two split in 2020 after seven years of marriage and three children.

Kristin revealed that there were "red flags" in the relationship early on, leading her to call off their engagement at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zIWK_0hErszIG00
Todd Williamson / Getty Images

“Basically, I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce, and so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that, [it’s] you can’t ignore red flags,” Kristin said. “People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWajH_0hErszIG00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV

She went on, clarifying that "nothing major happened at the end" that led to her filing for divorce, saying that the marriage as a whole was just "toxic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob5cO_0hErszIG00
Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Well, now Jay has responded — but instead of going back and forth, it looks like he's chosen to take the high road for the sake of their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06y9WD_0hErszIG00
Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her," he said of his ex-wife on the Sofia with an F podcast. "I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids.”

@sofiafranklyn0

Sofia with an F #89 ft. Jay Cutler out now

♬ original sound - Sofia Franklyn

“Also ... it’s been two and a half years," he said. "Why are we having these conversations? It's, uh, it's comical."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRW9A_0hErszIG00
Steve Dykes / Getty Images

Well then.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marriages#Red Flags#Mtv
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Pops in Shock Orange Tank Top & Sneakers With Matching Accents for ‘The Equalizer’ Filming

Queen Latifah is on-set and ready to go in style. While filming her NBC hit show “The Equalizer” with Tory Kittles and Liza Lapira in New York, the actress filmed scenes in a relatable, down-to-earth look that reflects part of her own off-camera distinct style. The musician had on an unstructured summery jacket that tied at the waist, light enough for the warm weather yet provided a more finished touch to a laid-back, everyday look. The loose tie belt gave a sense of fun while allowing flexibility to its styling. It can be left open for an extra-relaxed feel or tied...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy