Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 19 People Having A Really, Really Bad Week
1. The person who gets absolutely lasered by the sun every single morning:
This is where the light hits our bed at 8AM. from Wellthatsucks
2. The person whose bedroom ceiling didn't just collapse, it ERUPTED:
My bedroom ceiling collapsed from Wellthatsucks
3. The guy with the best seat in the house:
The seat this guy got at the theater. Why do they even have a seat there? from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
What's my man about to watch? Pole Side Story ? Everything Everywhere All at a Pole ? Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Big Pole ? My goodness!
4. The person who apparently asked Wolverine to do their dishes:
Seeing this after my mother insisted on doing the dishes. from mildlyinfuriating
5. The person who now must spend the rest of their natural life forever picking up Mommy's beads:
Accidentally dropped my mom's bead case. Will be busy for the next 12 hours from Wellthatsucks
6. The person who cooked their iPhone juuuuust right:
My phone case didn't come with this pattern..... from Wellthatsucks
7. The person with the chocolatiest luggage around:
Was wondering why the smell of chocolate followed me out of the airport... from Wellthatsucks
8. The old chap with the minty-fresh nards:
Been battling a rash in my groin for a couple weeks. Today I wasn’t paying attention and applied toothpaste to my junk instead of my cream. from Wellthatsucks
9. The person who committed first-degree banana-cide:
Took one banana off then 2 mins later this happened. from Wellthatsucks
10. The person who just might have the worst avocado luck in the world:
Every single avocado (minus 1) from a Costco pack I bought 2 days ago from Wellthatsucks
11. The person who's about to be eatin' some good goop for dinner:
Asked my partners Mum not to take the lid off the rice I just cooked while I quickly ran to the shops. When I got back she said the rice was “burnt” so she put hot water in it. from mildlyinfuriating
Hope you boys like GOOP!
12. The person who got a little extra surprise with their cheese:
There's a hair sealed inside my string cheese :/ from Wellthatsucks
Ummm, jealous!
13. The person who had unthinkable tragedy happen to them:
Whole bunch of pre-rolls found at the park, someone’s evening got ruined. from Wellthatsucks
14. The person whose car was literally felled by a dang wrench. A WRENCH!
Had a wrench thrown into our plans on the ride home last night from Wellthatsucks
15. The person whose wedding gift...turned into a wedding nightmare:
Brand new robovacuum we got as a wedding gift. Don't even know where to begin. from Wellthatsucks
A dookiemare, if you will.
16. The person whose seat neighbor just wanted to say, the hell with their stinky-ass feet:
On my flight. Can you like not? from mildlyinfuriating
17. The person whose phone has been a naughty little device:
Having to BDSMify my old phone just to charge it. from mildlyinfuriating
18. The person whose bag wanted to get a couple of extra minutes of that sweet vitamin D:
Not my bag but sucks for someone else. from mildlyinfuriating
19. And the person whose wife did THIS:
My wife only takes a few bites of an apple and "saves the rest for later" from mildlyinfuriating
