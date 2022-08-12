ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 19 People Having A Really, Really Bad Week

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeDdy_0hErsxWo00

1. The person who gets absolutely lasered by the sun every single morning:

This is where the light hits our bed at 8AM. from Wellthatsucks

2. The person whose bedroom ceiling didn't just collapse, it ERUPTED:

My bedroom ceiling collapsed from Wellthatsucks

3. The guy with the best seat in the house:

The seat this guy got at the theater. Why do they even have a seat there? from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

What's my man about to watch? Pole Side Story ? Everything Everywhere All at a Pole ? Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Big Pole ? My goodness!

4. The person who apparently asked Wolverine to do their dishes:

Seeing this after my mother insisted on doing the dishes. from mildlyinfuriating

5. The person who now must spend the rest of their natural life forever picking up Mommy's beads:

Accidentally dropped my mom's bead case. Will be busy for the next 12 hours from Wellthatsucks

6. The person who cooked their iPhone juuuuust right:

My phone case didn't come with this pattern..... from Wellthatsucks

7. The person with the chocolatiest luggage around:

Was wondering why the smell of chocolate followed me out of the airport... from Wellthatsucks

8. The old chap with the minty-fresh nards:

Been battling a rash in my groin for a couple weeks. Today I wasn’t paying attention and applied toothpaste to my junk instead of my cream. from Wellthatsucks

9. The person who committed first-degree banana-cide:

Took one banana off then 2 mins later this happened. from Wellthatsucks

10. The person who just might have the worst avocado luck in the world:

Every single avocado (minus 1) from a Costco pack I bought 2 days ago from Wellthatsucks

11. The person who's about to be eatin' some good goop for dinner:

Asked my partners Mum not to take the lid off the rice I just cooked while I quickly ran to the shops. When I got back she said the rice was “burnt” so she put hot water in it. from mildlyinfuriating

Hope you boys like GOOP!

12. The person who got a little extra surprise with their cheese:

There's a hair sealed inside my string cheese :/ from Wellthatsucks

Ummm, jealous!

13. The person who had unthinkable tragedy happen to them:

Whole bunch of pre-rolls found at the park, someone’s evening got ruined. from Wellthatsucks

14. The person whose car was literally felled by a dang wrench. A WRENCH!

Had a wrench thrown into our plans on the ride home last night from Wellthatsucks

15. The person whose wedding gift...turned into a wedding nightmare:

Brand new robovacuum we got as a wedding gift. Don't even know where to begin. from Wellthatsucks

A dookiemare, if you will.

16. The person whose seat neighbor just wanted to say, the hell with their stinky-ass feet:

On my flight. Can you like not? from mildlyinfuriating

17. The person whose phone has been a naughty little device:

Having to BDSMify my old phone just to charge it. from mildlyinfuriating

18. The person whose bag wanted to get a couple of extra minutes of that sweet vitamin D:

Not my bag but sucks for someone else. from mildlyinfuriating

19. And the person whose wife did THIS:

My wife only takes a few bites of an apple and "saves the rest for later" from mildlyinfuriating

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Costco
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Distractify

Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party

As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy