Could Warren Thompson be Arkansas’ breakout player on offense?

Not often are redshirt seniors considered one of the most likely players to have a breakout season on their team.

But Warren Thompson hasn’t exactly had the most normal careers .

The Florida native started his career with Florida State where had 11 total catches in his first two seasons. He transferred to Arkansas but joined the team as a walk-on initially. His 19 grabs last year – which make him the leading returner on the team at wide receiver – have led him to being a fixture on the Razorbacks top crew this fall.

“He’s always been very talented, but he’s catching a contested ball and catching some where you go, ‘Man, how’d he catch that one?'” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

At 6-foot-3, Thompson can be a possession receiver and possibly more in 2022. His 19 catches last year went for 304 yards. Two of them were touchdowns.

His comfort level a year later has improved. Pittman said Thompson took some time adjusting to life outside of his home state upon arrival.

“I think he’s in a really good space,” Pittman said. “I think he’s comfortable. I think he went through a year last year where he didn’t know if he wanted to be here, go home, who’s my friends?”

That isn’t the case anymore and Jefferson, Pittman and the whole Arkansas offense are reaping the benefits.

“He had a lot of things going on, I think, last year. You’d have to talk to him. But I think he’s in a good space,” Pittman said.