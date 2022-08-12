Read full article on original website
themorninghustle.com
Happy Birthday to The Voice: 15 Photos Of Whitney Houston’s Beauty
When it comes to icons in music, very few could hold a candle to the late great Whitney Houston!. Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, Houston began singing as a child in church. She eventually became a background vocalist in high school. After becoming a teen model in 1981, she became one of the youngest Black women ever to grace the cover of Seventeen. Houston signed to Arista Records at the age of 19 and her career immediately took off.
Complex
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
Orlando Brown makes a bizarre statement about Whitney Houston (video)
There’s no question that Orlando Brown has been dealing with some things over the past few years, and he’s had a number of viral moments through that time. The most recent was an interview with Funny Marco when he said that Bow Wow had “bomb a– p—-.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Orlando Brown Says Soulja Boy Is Whitney Houston, Has "No Problem" With Him
Orlando Brown's last mention through tabloids and news cycles were about his... interesting comments about Bow Wow and the claim that he had a "bomb a** p***y." Combined with his comments about Nick Cannon and a host of other celebrities, many fans and social media spectators have been concerned about the former Disney Channel star's mental health, while others still defend him as being funny or in on the joke. Whatever the case, there's a new Orlando Brown clip floating around, and this time the 34-year-old rapper said in an interview with Cam Capone that Whitney Houston is inside Soulja Boy's body.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
BET
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap
After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch
Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino Gets Honest About Co-Parenting With Him And Jada Pinkett
Sheree Zampino recently made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Pete Davidson underwent trauma therapy after being tormented by Kanye
Pete Davidson, the man whom Kim Kardashian dated after announcing her divorce from Ye West, was traumatized by the rapper to the point that he had to undergo psychological therapy. The former “Saturday Night Live” star “has been in trauma therapy in large part,” since the beginning of April 2022...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie
“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt
Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week. Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
After Getting Accused Of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares The Truth About Their Real Relationship
The Rock played into the conspiracy theory of secretly hating Kevin Hart, but now has a candid response.
hotnewhiphop.com
Queen Latifah & Ludacris Star In Netflix Movie "End Of The Road"
Queen Latifah and Ludacris' careers may have started as rappers, but they both managed to move into the film industry. Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has appeared in an abundance of movie and shows like Set It Off, Living Single, Girls Trip, and more. Similarly, Luda has been featured in popular motion pictures as well like Fast & Furious, Hustle & Flow, and others.
BET
Keke Palmer Says Queen Latifah And Ice Cube Launched Career
Keke Palmer has been the talk of the town since the release of Jordan Peele’s film NOPE. In a new cover story with Glamour Magazine, the actress credited Queen Latifah and Ice Cube who helped catapult her career into a heightened success. The actress starred alongside Latifah in the...
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Chris Rock Says Will Smith Oscars Slap 'Hurt' but He 'Shook' It Off: 'I'm Not a Victim'
Chris Rock joked about promptly moving on after that controversial Oscars moment four months ago. During a stand-up show on Sunday alongside Kevin Hart at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, Rock said, "I'm not a victim, motherf---er," according to a report from Us Weekly. The comedian,...
Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!. For her look, the actress...
