Chelsea and Tottenham ‘keeping close eye’ on Adama Traore with Wolves ace hoping to secure transfer exit

By Gary Stonehouse
 4 days ago

ADAMA TRAORE is reportedly “hoping to secure a move away” from Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the month.

And both Tottenham and Chelsea are “keeping an eye” on the Spanish winger’s situation.

Adama Traore is reportedly wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham Credit: Getty

The Spain international, 26, only has a year left on his contract at Wolves.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but the LaLiga giants turned down the chance to sign him permanently.

Now Sky Sports have offered an update on the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough star’s situation.

Their reporter Graeme Bailey says: “Adama Traore is hoping to secure a move away from Wolves before the end of the summer transfer window.

“Two clubs keeping an eye on Traore are Tottenham and Chelsea.”

Spurs tried but failed to get Traore in January as he opted to return to the Nou Camp instead - the club whose academy he came through.

They also considered a transfer swoop for him last summer when his former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo arrived as manager.

Now Spurs boss Antonio Conte is believed to be looking for a player who can play at right wingback.

Roma's versatile midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has also been linked - but this fresh report suggests that Traore is also a serious candidate.

Chelsea are also looking at cover for wing-back Reece James and Traore fits the bill for their needs.

Whatever happens, Traore’s time at Wolves appears to be coming to an end after four years at Molineux.

And a fee of around £15m could be enough to see a deal struck to sign him.

