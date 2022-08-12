On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot

We recently wrote about our best surfing spots in California, we continue in the same spirit with a good cause. Everybody comes together to support the fight against cancer at the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational. Located at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, this event brings surfers, scientists, and survivors all together, to have fun and raise money for research and help patients. In 29 years of this event existing, nearly $10 million was collected for research, clinical trials, new treatments, and delivering discoveries. All event proceeds will benefit Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. Join us at this event on the 20th and 21st of August, and Surf for a Cure with us! You can check more information on this website: https://luaulegendsofsurfing.org/ The post Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational appeared first on The Urban Menu.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO