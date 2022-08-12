On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot

Read full article on original website
Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines
Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
The Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer Among Proposed Tenants at The Cottages on Roosevelt
Carlsbad Development to Welcome Ice Cream, Coffee, Seafood, and More
Tijuana's Famed Las Ahumaderas Taco Alley Nearly Ready To Open San Diego Offshoot
Taqueros from Tijuana's famed Las Ahumaderas taco alley are nearly ready to bring their authentic Mexican street taco experience to San Diego's South County. Las Ahumaderas is a collective of authentic Mexican street taco stands known as Tijuana's "Taco Alley," which has been serving hungry patrons since 1960. The collection of about a half-dozen, side-by-side taco shacks gained global notoriety when they were featured on a 2012 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" television show.
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years
At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational
We recently wrote about our best surfing spots in California, we continue in the same spirit with a good cause. Everybody comes together to support the fight against cancer at the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational. Located at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, this event brings surfers, scientists, and survivors all together, to have fun and raise money for research and help patients. In 29 years of this event existing, nearly $10 million was collected for research, clinical trials, new treatments, and delivering discoveries. All event proceeds will benefit Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. Join us at this event on the 20th and 21st of August, and Surf for a Cure with us! You can check more information on this website: https://luaulegendsofsurfing.org/ The post Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational appeared first on The Urban Menu.
Discomfort stations? Locals frustrated by 'terrible state' of restrooms, showers at Shores' Kellogg Park
La Jolla Shores sees hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kellogg Park and the adjacent beach every month, but locals say they're frustrated and embarrassed by what they see as a lapse in the city of San Diego's maintenance and repair of the park.
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
Junior Lifeguards jump off Ocean Beach Pier
San Diego (KGTV) Dozens of San Diego Junior Lifeguards made a splash in Ocean Beach as they took a jump off the iconic pier. This is the second and final event of the summer. Organizers say this is the only time people can jump off of the pier. There was...
Art studios, homes and gardens are back on tour in La Jolla and Pacific Beach
If talking to artists, viewing their studios and touring their homes and gardens sounds like the trifecta of a great day, you probably won't want to miss the San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour.
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
7-Eleven announces next ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’
7-Eleven announced Monday the return date for their popular "Bring Your Own Cup Day."
Point Loma-OB Happenings: Local Ukraine support, 5K benefit for Wounded Warriors, Carruth Cellars, more
Midway chocolate shop contributes to Ukraine support effort. When a billboard promoting U.S. unity with Ukraine was removed from its perch along Harbor Drive east of San Diego’s Petco Park, the sign company promised to find a suitable replacement site. The 24-foot-wide billboard recently was re-erected in the Midway...
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California
Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
San Diego buys land to expand conserved wildlife in Mission Trails Park
San Diego, CA–In line with its goals to preserve open space and protect plants and animals, the City of San Diego recently acquired 25 acres of land that has been added to the preserved wildlife areas within Mission Trails Regional Park. The sale comes as part of the Multiple...
Tierrasanta, other neighborhoods still dealing with water issues
Tierrasanta and other San Diego neighborhoods are still dealing with issues stemming from a broken water transmission line.
Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
New Restaurant Coming to the Downtown Area
The gourmet sandwich chain, Jimmy John’s, is moving into the downtown Paseo Artist Village building on S. Santa Fe Avenue and expects to open in early 2023. This will be the first Jimmy John’s in San Diego County. Jimmy John’s in CA makes Freaky Fast® sandwiches using only...
Gordon Ramsay’s HELL’S KITCHEN opened at Harrah’s Resort
Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN — the iconic eatery created by celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay — has opened its doors at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. Inspired by the acclaimed FOX culinary competition series of the same name, the new restaurant raises the bar amongst San Diego’s growing culinary scene that celebrates exceptional and exhilarating dining experiences.
