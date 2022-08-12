ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot

By Catharine L. Kaufman
pointloma-obmonthly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines

Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Tijuana's Famed Las Ahumaderas Taco Alley Nearly Ready To Open San Diego Offshoot

Taqueros from Tijuana's famed Las Ahumaderas taco alley are nearly ready to bring their authentic Mexican street taco experience to San Diego's South County. Las Ahumaderas is a collective of authentic Mexican street taco stands known as Tijuana's "Taco Alley," which has been serving hungry patrons since 1960. The collection of about a half-dozen, side-by-side taco shacks gained global notoriety when they were featured on a 2012 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" television show.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego

Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
NBC San Diego

Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years

At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational

We recently wrote about our best surfing spots in California, we continue in the same spirit with a good cause. Everybody comes together to support the fight against cancer at the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational.  Located at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, this event brings surfers, scientists, and survivors all together, to have fun and raise money for research and help patients. In 29 years of this event existing, nearly $10 million was collected for research, clinical trials, new treatments, and delivering discoveries. All event proceeds will benefit Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.  Join us at this event on the 20th and 21st of August, and Surf for a Cure with us!  You can check more information on this website: https://luaulegendsofsurfing.org/  The post Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational appeared first on The Urban Menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Point Loma#Hot Spot#Diners#Stand Up Comedy#Food Drink#The Coast Guard#American#Aristocrat#The Buffalo Chicken#Ocean B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mommypoppins.com

San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California

Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
irei.com

Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.

Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

New Restaurant Coming to the Downtown Area

The gourmet sandwich chain, Jimmy John’s, is moving into the downtown Paseo Artist Village building on S. Santa Fe Avenue and expects to open in early 2023. This will be the first Jimmy John’s in San Diego County. Jimmy John’s in CA makes Freaky Fast® sandwiches using only...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
drifttravel.com

Gordon Ramsay’s HELL’S KITCHEN opened at Harrah’s Resort

Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN — the iconic eatery created by celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay — has opened its doors at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. Inspired by the acclaimed FOX culinary competition series of the same name, the new restaurant raises the bar amongst San Diego’s growing culinary scene that celebrates exceptional and exhilarating dining experiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy