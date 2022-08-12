Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Security costs for DeSantis, family increase
TALLAHASSEE — The costs of protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25 percent during the past year, according to a new state report. Florida taxpayers spent more than $6.097 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year on protective services...
Citrus County Chronicle
DeSantis touts proposals amid teacher shortage
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis will propose a slate of bills for the 2023 legislative session designed to bolster school districts’ efforts to recruit teachers, after students returned to classes last week amid a scarcity of educators. During a stop at a New Port Richey high school, DeSantis...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l FDOT officially pauses northern Turnpike corridor plans
The northern Turnpike extension returns to the drawing board. Public input is critically important in transportation planning. In October 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began the process of studying alternatives for a northern extension of Florida’s Turnpike. The Northern Turnpike Extension project was declared by the 2021 Florida Legislature to be in the state’s strategic interest. It would run “from its northerly terminus in Wildwood to a logical and appropriate terminus as determined by the Florida Department of Transportation” per Senate Bill 100 of 2021, codified in section 339.66(6) Florida Statutes.
Citrus County Chronicle
St. Marks Mayor dies
Don Grimes, the mayor of the city of St. Marks, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. In addition to serving as mayor, he also represented the city on Wakulla County’s Tourism Development Council and the Apalachee Regional Planning Council. He was active in his community and Wakulla United Methodist Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly Roundup: Letting their (weed) love flow
TALLAHASSEE — This time it’s going to work. That’s what backers of a recreational-marijuana initiative that launched this week say, despite a history of previous proposed constitutional amendments failing. Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, and Florida-based country music artists The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Local teens embark on expedition in their own 'Home Waters'
For the first time, local teens made the 50-mile trek from the Rainbow River headspring to Homosassa Bay on a Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation “Home Waters: Spring to Shore” expedition to raise awareness for a protected and restored statewide Corridor. The teens, Ava Moody and Mallori Grey, completed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sunday Q&A with Deborah Daniels, School Board candidate
With early voting now underway through Saturday, Aug. 20, and the Primary Election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Chronicle asked a number of school-related questions of Deborah Daniels, candidate for School Board Seat 5. Question: What do you see as the school districts top three priorities and what should...
Citrus County Chronicle
Eclectic mix of applicants seek Florida chancellor post
TALLAHASSEE — A former Republican Senate leader, the chief business officer of Emory University’s college of theology and the deputy provost of a university in Ireland are among the applicants vying to head the state’s higher-education system. The state Board of Governors is seeking a replacement for...
Comments / 0