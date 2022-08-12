The northern Turnpike extension returns to the drawing board. Public input is critically important in transportation planning. In October 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began the process of studying alternatives for a northern extension of Florida’s Turnpike. The Northern Turnpike Extension project was declared by the 2021 Florida Legislature to be in the state’s strategic interest. It would run “from its northerly terminus in Wildwood to a logical and appropriate terminus as determined by the Florida Department of Transportation” per Senate Bill 100 of 2021, codified in section 339.66(6) Florida Statutes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO