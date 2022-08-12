Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Biden to sign landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, deliver key win for Democrats
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will return to Washington and sign the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, a suite of legislation that pours billions into fighting climate change and enhancing healthcare and taking steps to mitigate rising prices in the United States. After months of difficult negotiations in Congress...
