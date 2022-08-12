6,255 Tips Submitted to OK2SAY Program for 2021

Photo Courtesy of OK2SAY

6,255 tips were submitted to the OK2SAY program in 2021 with the most reported incident being planned school attacks, according to OK2SAY’s annual report released on Friday.

OK2SAY is Michigan’s prevention-based reporting system created by the Student Safety Act of 2013. It’s designed to encourage students to help prevent violence and make their schools safer by confidentially reporting threatening behavior, according to OK2SAY. Since 2014, 32,947 tips have been submitted to the program.

In 2021, the top five tip categories included planned school attacks, threats, anxiety/stress/depression/harassment, bullying and suicide threats. Other tip categories included drugs, guns, cyberbullying, sexual assault/misconduct/exploitation and self-harm.

Tips for 2021 also increased by more than 67% compared to 2020. The increase, according to OK2SAY, is most likely due to the following factors:

During 2020, most schools offered remote or hybrid learning rather than in-person learning for part of the year

OK2SAY began presenting the student safety program to middle schools in September 2021. In terms of tip counts, there is empirical evidence that the presentations make a difference. When a school hosts a presentation, students from that school almost immediately begin to use OK2SAY’s tip line.

People were more inclined to report threats to OK2SAY after the Oxford tragedy.

As a result of an OK2SAY tip, school operations were impacted 39 times, including a school cancellation and an evacuation. Specifically, 34 tips involved the confiscation of weapons and 86 tips involved seizing drugs or alcohol, according to the report.

Comparing 2020 to 2021, the biggest increase in OK2SAY tips was in December 2021 following the tragic shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Tips typically increase after a school shooting, even when the violence happens in another state, OK2SAY noted in their report. The previous year, only 127 tips were submitted, but 2021 saw a 2,709% increase with a total of 3,567 tips turned in to the program.

For metrics, analysis and reporting purposes, OK2SAY records and tracks both tips and incidents. Incidents, according to OK2SAY, is a specific, singular event while a tip is information provided to technicians that may involve multiple communications between the individual and OK2SAY technician.

In 2021, OK2SAY technicians forwarded or referred 5,650 incidents, including the following:

1,536 incidents to school officials

526 incidents to law enforcement

238 incidents to online resources, counseling or crisis lines

65 incidents to Children’s Protective Services

1 incident resulting in a referral to mental health services

To view the full 2021 annual report from OK2SAY, click here.