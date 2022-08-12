ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

6,255 Tips Submitted to OK2SAY Program for 2021

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbPsv_0hErorWG00
Photo Courtesy of OK2SAY

6,255 tips were submitted to the OK2SAY program in 2021 with the most reported incident being planned school attacks, according to OK2SAY’s annual report released on Friday.

OK2SAY is Michigan’s prevention-based reporting system created by the Student Safety Act of 2013. It’s designed to encourage students to help prevent violence and make their schools safer by confidentially reporting threatening behavior, according to OK2SAY. Since 2014, 32,947 tips have been submitted to the program.

In 2021, the top five tip categories included planned school attacks, threats, anxiety/stress/depression/harassment, bullying and suicide threats. Other tip categories included drugs, guns, cyberbullying, sexual assault/misconduct/exploitation and self-harm.

Tips for 2021 also increased by more than 67% compared to 2020. The increase, according to OK2SAY, is most likely due to the following factors:

  • During 2020, most schools offered remote or hybrid learning rather than in-person learning for part of the year
  • OK2SAY began presenting the student safety program to middle schools in September 2021. In terms of tip counts, there is empirical evidence that the presentations make a difference. When a school hosts a presentation, students from that school almost immediately begin to use OK2SAY’s tip line.
  • People were more inclined to report threats to OK2SAY after the Oxford tragedy.

As a result of an OK2SAY tip, school operations were impacted 39 times, including a school cancellation and an evacuation. Specifically, 34 tips involved the confiscation of weapons and 86 tips involved seizing drugs or alcohol, according to the report.

Comparing 2020 to 2021, the biggest increase in OK2SAY tips was in December 2021 following the tragic shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Tips typically increase after a school shooting, even when the violence happens in another state, OK2SAY noted in their report. The previous year, only 127 tips were submitted, but 2021 saw a 2,709% increase with a total of 3,567 tips turned in to the program.

For metrics, analysis and reporting purposes, OK2SAY records and tracks both tips and incidents. Incidents, according to OK2SAY, is a specific, singular event while a tip is information provided to technicians that may involve multiple communications between the individual and OK2SAY technician.

In 2021, OK2SAY technicians forwarded or referred 5,650 incidents, including the following:

  • 1,536 incidents to school officials
  • 526 incidents to law enforcement
  • 238 incidents to online resources, counseling or crisis lines
  • 65 incidents to Children’s Protective Services
  • 1 incident resulting in a referral to mental health services

To view the full 2021 annual report from OK2SAY, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Governor Whitmer Proposes Suspending Sales Tax on School Supplies

As part of her MI Back to School Plan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies. To provide relief, 19 other states are suspending state sales taxes on everything from clothing and shoes to backpacks and computers to lower costs for families and help educators outfit their classrooms for the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Governor Whitmer Declares Emergency for 4 Counties After Main Break

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for four southeastern Michigan counties following a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory for several communities. Whitmer issued the emergency declaration Sunday for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Her order...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying And Suicide#School Shooting#Guns#Drugs#Tips Submitted#Ok2say Program#Ok2say#Oxford
9&10 News

Senators Peters, Stabenow Release Statements on Inflation Reduction Act

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have released statements regarding the Inflation Reduction Act after it was signed by President Biden on Tuesday. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, costs of prescription drugs and healthcare will be lowered, investments will be made in clean energy and domestic manufacturing to fight climate change, the deficit will be reduced and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Key Informant Defends Role During Whitmer Kidnap Plot Trial

Defense attorneys grilled an FBI informant Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor, questioning his motivation to get inside a band of anti-government extremists and the key steps he took to gather evidence. Dan Chappel was cross-examined for hours as lawyers pressed...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

DNR Dedicates Bridge in Tahquamenon Falls State Park to Parks and Recreation Chief Ronald Olson

A chief for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division was honored Monday for his 17 years of service through the naming of a bridge after him. The 142-foot-long bridge over Tahquamenon River that was installed last fall is officially named the Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge. The DNR says that this was “an apt symbol for Olson, who has build a career around bringing people together and encouraging them to aim for destinations they can’t yet see.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal

As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
9&10 News

The Four Podcast: Mitch Albom

The bestselling book “Tuesdays with Morrie” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a statewide state play tour. The book, written by Michigan journalist and author Mitch Albom, follows the story of his weekly meetings with his former professor Morrie Schwartz as he was dying from ALS. The play...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy