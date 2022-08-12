Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln house struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating a case of shots being fired at a home. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard. Police arrived and during the course of the investigation, found that a home just west of...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing investigation by NCN news partner WOWT.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
kfornow.com
One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
klin.com
Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People
Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim found dead in vehicle in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police open a homicide investigation after officers found one person dead while responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood. Lt. Sean Sheridan told KETV NewsWatch 7 that officers received "multiple calls" about shots fired near 66th Street and Hartman Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday. Officers found one male victim dead in a vehicle.
norfolkneradio.com
Counterfeit $100 sends Norfolk man to jail
Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday after he tried to pass a counterfeit bill. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Employees informed officers that a man later identified as Taylor Nelson, 33 of Norfolk, attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victims has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports of...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen semi-truck trailer full of Amazon items on Interstate 80
WAVERLY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers recovered a stolen semi-truck trailer that was full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waverly last week. On Friday morning, the state patrol said they were alerted by a trucking company that a trailer that...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
kfornow.com
Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit bill at Norfolk business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday morning, Norfolk Police said they were called to a business for a counterfeit bill. According to officials, employees advised that a male attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100 bill. The officer looked at the bill, which stated "PLAY MONEY" on various parts of it, it was easily recognizable that it was not real.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
Comments / 4