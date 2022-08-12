Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of Living: 'I can't afford to buy milk any more'
Despite August's soaring temperatures, many are already dreading the approaching colder months with concerns the cost of living crisis will worsen yet due to rising energy bills. In South Yorkshire, a Sheffield charity which hands out food parcels says providing cupboard essentials is no longer enough - with some people...
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS・
BBC
NHS cleaner drew pension to pay bills then died, son says
An NHS cleaner ended her pension payments in order to pay energy bills just weeks before her sudden death with Covid, her family has said. Judith Thorpe, 49, from Newcastle, died on 10 August after the infection led to fatal pressure on her brain. Her three children have missed out...
Comments / 0